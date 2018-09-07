La Liga President: Girona-Barcelona Match on US Soil '90 Per Cent' Certain

La Liga President: Girona-Barcelona Match on US Soil '90 Per Cent' CertainSeptember 7, 2018
La Liga President Javier Tebas has said the proposed league match between Girona and Barcelona in Miami is "90 per cent" certain to go ahead.
Tebas made an appearance on radio station Onda Cero (h/t Reuters, via for AS) to discuss the controversial fixture:
"Girona-Barcelona will 90 per cent be played in the United States, but the agreement is not about just one game, it's about a process which is much bigger.
"We held a bidding process and various companies got involved. There's no obligation for teams to play one game a year in the United States, only the clubs who volunteer to go will go. But this is much more than a game, it's about strategy and sponsorship."
As reported by Goal's Ryan Benson, Girona have already accepted the proposal to sacrifice one of their home matches, seeing it as an opportunity for growth:
"The club has accepted the proposal understanding that it is a great possibility of expansion and growth, not only for Girona, but also for our city and our territory.
"A little over three years ago, the club fought against disappearing entirely and now our goal is to consolidate ourselves in LaLiga.
"This action would be another step within the idea of competing in the elite of football after the effort we have all made in recent years and that has led us to LaLiga."
The proposal is a highly controversial one, however. Per Benson, the players have made it clear they are not in favour of playing an official match abroad, and the union has even threatened with a strike.
According to La Liga writer Colin Millar, there appears to be a general lack of communication between the parties:
Colin Millar @Millar_Colin
The Spanish FA still insist they have not been contacted by La Liga on the proposal to play games abroad. Approval needs to be sanctioned by FIFA, UEFA, CONCACAF and the US FA. Players are threatening to strike. Managers backing the players. Unpopular with fans. A total mess.
He also noted it's no coincidence Girona accepted the proposal, as the club's unique ownership will prioritise the PR-opportunities far more than the bulk of Spain's team:
Colin Millar @Millar_Colin
Reports earlier from Spain also suggesting Girona along with newly promoted trio Huesca, Rayo and Valladolid were the only four La Liga clubs (at board level) to support the idea. Very important to remember City Football Group are all about exposing their brand for PR purposes.
Tebas has prioritised the economic growth of the league during his tenure, but some of his decisions have made him unpopular with many. Even Luis Rubiales, President of Spain's football federation, is not a fan:
The Spanish Football Podcast @tsf_podcast
Also calls La Liga president Javier Tebas rude [mal educado] and says he behaves in a way that leaves a lot to be desired.
There are plenty of obstacles still to overcome for Tebas, with the Spanish and international football federations keeping a close eye on proceedings.
