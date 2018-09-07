Alshon Jeffery Says He'll Be out 'A Few More Weeks' with Shoulder Injury

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery is not expected to make his 2018 debut anytime soon as he continues to rehab from offseason rotator cuff surgery.

Jeffery was held out of Thursday night's season-opening 18-12 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, and afterward, he revealed to Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas that he is still a few weeks away from being cleared to play.

"Some days I feel great, and some days ... a shoulder injury is pretty tough," Jeffery told Vrentas on Thursday night.

Jeffery, who signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia last year, played the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury suffered during training camp. Ultimately, he would go under the knife when the season concluded.

The veteran wideout played a key role in helping the Eagles win their first-ever Super Bowl championship last season. He hauled in 57 catches for 789 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season, adding 12 receptions for 219 yards and three scores during the postseason.

He had three catches for 74 yards and one touchdown in a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. His 34-yard score late in the first quarter gave the Eagles the lead for good.

Philadelphia rewarded Jeffery with a four-year, $52 million extension last December.

Despite finding a way to pull out a victory in the season opener on Thursday, injuries made it tough for the Eagles' passing attack to get anything going against the Falcons. Not only did Jeffery miss the game, but quarterback Carson Wentz (torn ACL) was also sidelined.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles completed just 19 of 34 pass attempts for 117 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. Tight end Zach Ertz led the team with 48 receiving yards, while Nelson Agholor (eight receptions for 33 yards) was the only Philadelphia wideout with more than one catch.

Philadelphia's play may dictate how quickly Jeffery returns. The Eagles' next two games come against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will be without the suspended Jameis Winston, and the Indianapolis Colts, whose quarterback, Andrew Luck, missed the entire 2017 season due to a shoulder injury. After that, they play four playoff teams from a year ago over a five-game stretch.