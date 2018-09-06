Report: Eagles' Carson Wentz to Miss 'Several Weeks' Recovering from ACL Injury

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly not expected to make his 2018 debut for "several weeks" and could sit out until October as he continues to recover from a torn ACL and LCL.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided the update Thursday and added, "There's a good reason why. It's not just the fact that they have the Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles waiting in the wings—although that does help and it would explain why the Eagles did not even consider teams calling to trade for Foles despite the fact that some offered a second-round pick."



"They're being overly cautious with the face of their franchise," Rapoport added. "They know this is a decision that will not just affect the next couple weeks, but the next 10 or 15 years. They're not going to put him out there until he is 100 percent healthy."

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Tuesday that Wentz is getting "close," but all indications to this point are that the defending Super Bowl champions will proceed with the utmost caution to ensure he's not hampered upon returning.

On Thursday, Wentz hit the turf at Lincoln Financial Field for a pre-game workout before the Eagles' season opener against the Atlanta Falcons:

If Wentz does miss all of September, Nick Foles will be tasked with leading the offense against the Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 2), Indianapolis Colts (Week 3) and Tennessee Titans (Week 4).