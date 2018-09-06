Top Prop Bets for Falcons vs Eagles Before Thursday Night Football Season Opener

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

The long NFL offseason means fans have been without more than just regular-season football throughout the summer.

They've also been without regular-season gambling.

Bettors rejoice because the NFL returns Thursday with a showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Nick Foles will have the opportunity to prove last year's title run wasn't a fluke, and he will be going up against a team that is talented enough to factor in the NFC postseason race throughout the year.

The first game, like the Super Bowl, feels like an event, especially since it is the only one on the schedule Thursday. Just betting on the winner isn't enough for some, Las Vegas also has a list of prop bets for gamblers to partake in as football returns.

Stephen Campbell of OddsShark and Bovada a shared a lengthy list of those prop bets, including the ones below.

First Touchdown Scorer

Devonta Freeman (ATL) +600 (bet $100 to win $600)

Jay Ajayi (PHI) +700

Julio Jones (ATL) +700

Zach Ertz (PHI) +800

Nelson Agholor (PHI) +950

Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +950

Darren Sproles (PHI) +1000

Mike Wallace (PHI) +1000

Tevin Coleman (ATL) +1000

Austin Hooper (ATL) +1400

Calvin Ridley (ATL) +1400

Nick Foles (PHI) +3300

Matt Ryan (ATL) +4000

No TD scored in the game +6600

Field +325

Total Receiving Yards for Julio Jones

Over 89.5 (-130)

Under 89.5 (even)

Passing Yards for Matt Ryan

Over 264.5 (-120)

Under 264.5 (-110)

Passing Yards for Nick Foles

Over 233.5 (-135)

Under 233.5 (+105)

Rushing Yards for Jay Ajayi

Over 62.5 (-135)

Under 62.5 (+105)

Rushing Yards for Devonta Freeman

Over 55.5 (-135)

Under 55.5 (+105)



Will a Defensive or Special Teams Touchdown be Scored?

Yes +165

No -205

Which Team Will Have More First Downs?

Falcons -115

Eagles -115

How Many Yards for the Longest Touchdown?

Over 39.5 (-115)

Under 39.5 (-115)

Total Quarterback Sacks

Over 5 (-110)

Under 5 (-120)

Two of the prop bets that jump out are the total rushing yards for Freeman and the total number of quarterback sacks.

The Freeman one is interesting because 55.5 rushing yards seems rather low for a starting running back, but he went over that total in eight games last year and under that total in eight games last year. So it's a coin flip gamble based on Freeman's 2017 output, and he has to compete with Tevin Coleman for carries.

He is also facing an Eagles defense that led the league in rushing yards allowed last season, so the suggestion here is to stick with the under.

As for the sacks total, Atlanta was 13th and Philadelphia was 15th in the league in sacks last season.

Despite the middling rankings, the over of five total sacks is tempting considering Matt Ryan and Foles aren't exactly the most mobile quarterbacks in the league and could be susceptible to sacks if their protection breaks down at all. Philadelphia also added Michael Bennett to an already formidable line this offseason.

The thought here is each defense is capable of three sacks, which would bring the total to the over.