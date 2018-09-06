Boris Diaw Retires at Age 36; Played with Spurs, Suns, Hornets, Hawks, Jazz

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Boris Diaw's NBA career has come to an end after 14 seasons with five different teams.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement on a boat with Tony Parker and Ronny Turiaf in a Bros. Stories video:

Diaw started his NBA career in 2003 when the Atlanta Hawks drafted him No. 21 overall. He bounced around to four teams in his first nine seasons.

After averaging fewer than five points per game in each of his first two seasons, Diaw was named the NBA's Most improved Player in 2005-06 with 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game with the Phoenix Suns.

It wasn't until the San Antonio Spurs signed Diaw in March 2012 that he found a consistent home as a professional. The France native appeared in 331 games over five seasons and won an NBA championship during the 2013-14 season with the franchise.

Diaw also played for the Charlotte Bobcats and Utah Jazz. He spent last season with the Levallois Metropolitans of the LNB Pro A league in France after the Jazz waived him in July 2017.

For his NBA career, Diaw averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.