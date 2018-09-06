Dez Bryant Rumors: Browns Contract Talks with WR May Restart Next Week

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dez Bryant could be back on the Cleveland Browns' radar after the first week of the 2018 regular season.

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns could revisit contract talks with the star wide receiver following Week 1 in a cost-saving move.

Bryant's 2018 salary would be guaranteed if he signs before the first game of the season. If he signs after Week 1, the guarantee is only 25 percent in the event he is released.

Bryant previously met with the Browns on Aug. 16 at the team's facilities, but the three-time Pro Bowler left without a contract.

Responding to a tweet on Aug. 27, Bryant wrote he's going to play football at some point, but it "just might be a lil bit later in the year."

After being released by the Dallas Cowboys in April, Bryant generated interest from the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the 2014 All-Pro turned down Baltimore's multiyear offer because he was seeking a one-year contract that would allow him to pursue a bigger deal in 2019.

A first-round pick in 2010, Bryant had three straight seasons with at least 1,200 receiving yards from 2012-14 and led the NFL with 16 touchdowns in 2014. He led the Cowboys with 132 targets, 69 receptions, 838 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season.