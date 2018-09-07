Predicting Which Retired NBA Players Make the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019

0 of 5

Noah Graham/Getty Images

While every Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class is by nature one for the ages, the 2019 crop should take that phrase to the extreme.

Now that hoops immortals must wait only three years after their retirement for eligibility, a trio of legends figure to dominate one of the most decorated classes in history.

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are all eligible for enshrinement. Seeing as how they might fill three spots on the 2000s NBA Mount Rushmore, they are each undoubtedly first-ballot selections.

The rest of the 2019 class isn't as preordained, but we have a few good hunches about how it may take shape.

While the rest of the basketball world celebrates the 2018 group, we'll look ahead at the five retired NBA players most likely to make next year's cut.