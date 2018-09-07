NFL Head Coaches Who Are Already on the Hot Seat This Season

1 of 7

Gary Landers/Associated Press

You might have expected to see these guys on the list. Here's why they weren't included.

Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals

Why should we ever believe Lewis is on the hot seat? The man has gone 15 years in Cincy without winning a playoff game, but in January he was given a new two-year contract despite the fact he was coming off a second consecutive losing campaign. Lewis should have been axed long ago, but it's starting to look as though he's got this job as long as he wants it.

Todd Bowles, New York Jets

Bowles won 10 games with Gang Green in his first season. That was back in 2015, and he's won just 10 games since, but few expected the rebuilding (tanking) Jets to even win five games in 2017. Now that he and his staff are working with a rookie starter at quarterback, time might be on Bowles' side.

Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins

Gruden signed an extension through 2020 last offseason. While the front office certainly hoped for a better showing in 2017, there wasn't a roster in football that was hit harder by injuries than Washington's. At the very least, he should have a full year to work with new quarterback Alex Smith.