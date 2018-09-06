Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Steelers Won't Rescind Franchise Tag from Star RB

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly won't rescind the franchise tag from running back Le'Veon Bell, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While Bell has yet to report to the team after holding out during training camp and the preseason, Rapoport noted that Bell will play for the Steelers this season whenever he decides to report.

Despite the fact that Pittsburgh opens the regular season against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, there is no clear end in sight to Bell's holdout.

Per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari, said his client is "going to do the things necessary to protect his value long term."

On Tuesday, Rapoport reported that those inside the organization expected Bell to be present for team meetings Wednesday; however, that was not the case.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was among those who expressed dismay with Bell's decision, according to Fowler:

"If you don't want to be here, it is what it is. Hold out 10 weeks. I just felt confident that he was gonna come. But now that he didn't, obviously it's Le'Veon over the Steelers, and we're the Steelers and we're going to play as the Steelers. ... Now when it's game time and you have $14 million looming out there, and you're still not here and your team really wants you here? At this point, we got [James] Conner."



With it now being unlikely that Bell will play Sunday, the lead-back duties will fall to second-year man James Conner. Until Bell comes back, the Steelers will be without a three-time Pro Bowler who racked up 1,946 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns last season.

If and when Bell does report to the team, it will mark the second consecutive season he has played under the franchise tag. And with he and the Steelers failing to agree to a long-term extension, it's likely he'll hit free agency next offseason.