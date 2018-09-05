WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 5

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 5September 6, 2018
Johnny Gargano's slow and steady descent into madness continued Wednesday night as he battled Velveteen Dream in the night's main event.
Johnny Wrestling suffered another setback against the charismatic young star and now, is surely questioning his future with the brand.
Not questioning her future is new NXT women's champion Kairi Sane, who was in action Wednesday night. Also on tap? The debut of The Forgotten Sons and return to action of Kassius Ohno.
Find out who won, what it means for the NXT product and whether or not Gargano can possibly rebound from the deep, dark, unforgiving hole he finds himself in.
Kassius Ohno vs. Kona Reeves
Kassius Ohno sought to continue his winning ways of late as he squared off with Kona Reeves in singles action to kick off this week's show.
Reeves delivered a double axe handle at one point but scored only a two count.
An attempt at his Hawaiian Drop was countered and Ohno blasted him with the rolling elbow to score the decisive victory.
Result
Ohno defeated Reeves
Grade
C
Analysis
Ohno winning decisively and emphatically with his finisher is nice, given how many times he was asked to put others over, but it would be even nicer to know where this is headed.
Is Ohno in line for a push or does this whole run equate to keeping him busy since there's nothing else better to do with him?
That is a question NXT officials should answer before wasting the time of the Superstar or the fans.
The Forgotten Sons Debut
After months of working the NXT live events, The Forgotten Sons made their television debut Wednesday night. Jaxson Ryker (formerly Gunner in TNA) accompanied Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake to the squared circle for a showdown with The Street Profits.
Cutler and Blake controlled the heart of the match, isolating Montez Ford from partner Angelo Dawkins.
When Ford finally made the tag, Dawkins exploded into the match like a ball of energy, taking the fight to the bruisers. Just as the babyfaces appeared poised to pick up the win and spoil The Forgotten Sons' debut match, The Mighty (under masks) appeared and provided just enough of a distraction for Cutler and Blake to deliver a double-team combo for the win.
Result
The Forgotten Sons defeated Street Profits
Grade
C
Analysis
This is interesting in that it did manage to continue the ongoing rivalry between The Street Profits and The Mighty but in doing so, it did a disservice to The Forgotten Sons.
Rather than scoring a quality victory, they needed to cheat to win. On top of that, their win is overshadowed by the latest chapter of the other tag team feud. It was a booking backfire that, hopefully, does not hurt Blake, Ryker and Cutler too much because theirs is a team that has potential to accomplish big things in a rebuilding tag team division.
Kairi Sane Begins Her Reigns as NXT Women's Champion
Making her first appearance since defeating Shayna Baszler in Brooklyn, new NXT women's champion Kairi Sane battled the little known Trish Adora.
Adora was overmatched from the beginning, falling prey to the spinning back fist of the champion. Sane followed up with her corner elbow and ended her little-known opponent with the In-Sane Elbow for the impressive pinfall victory.
After the match, Baszler threatened Sane, saying she would be coming for her title. A brawl ensued and Sane got the best of it, sending Baszler scurrying to the sanctuary of the ramp.
Result
Sane defeated Adora
Grade
B+
Analysis
A more intense, dominant and unafraid Sane is exactly what NXT needed. The Pirate Princess needed to stop being the adorable heroine of the brand and start fighting for herself, achieving greatness and matching ruthlessness with ruthlessness.
She has and it is working.
Now, she is a viable and credible opponent for Baszler. And more importantly, she is a competitor capable of reaching down within herself and finding the aggression necessary to lead the brand.
Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream
The main event of Wednesday's show was the product of a promo from last week's broadcast as Johnny Gargano battled The Velveteen Dream in an explosive main event.
More aggressive in hopes of turning his recent in-ring misfortunes around, Gargano took the fight right to Dream.
Dream gained control but Gargano fought out. Neither man was able to gain control of the bout, each countering or reversing what the other threw at them.
Chants of "this is awesome" filled the NXT Arena as Dream singled out and targeted the previously injured knee of Johnny Wrestling.
At one point, Dream tried for his top rope elbow but Gargano rolled out of the way. With his opponent reeling on the outside, he delivered a suicide dive that wiped the charismatic heel out and had the beloved babyface rolling.
Late in the match, Gargano attempted the same draping DDT that Tommaso Ciampa put him away with in Chicago. Dream fought out. Gargano would try it again moments later, the raw emotion and crazed determination within him seemingly taking over. He settled himself down momentarily but Dream calling him "failure" reignited his fire.
Gargano rushed into the ring, left himself open for the Dream Valley Driver and had his shoulders pinned to the mat as Dream scored his biggest victory to date.
Result
Dream defeated Gargano
Grade
A+
Analysis
Not only was this an extraordinary match, the storytelling was phenomenal.
Gargano is slowly descending into madness, madness caused by an obsession with Ciampa and winning the NXT Championship. He has taken his eye off the ball far too often and has lost every time, driving him further and further into the abyss. Losing to Dream will only make matters worse.
"You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Harvey Dent said in the 2008 masterpiece The Dark Knight. Right now, it appears as though Gargano is poised to join the dark side in NXT.