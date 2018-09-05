WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 5

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Johnny Gargano's slow and steady descent into madness continued Wednesday night as he battled Velveteen Dream in the night's main event.

Johnny Wrestling suffered another setback against the charismatic young star and now, is surely questioning his future with the brand.

Not questioning her future is new NXT women's champion Kairi Sane, who was in action Wednesday night. Also on tap? The debut of The Forgotten Sons and return to action of Kassius Ohno.

Find out who won, what it means for the NXT product and whether or not Gargano can possibly rebound from the deep, dark, unforgiving hole he finds himself in.