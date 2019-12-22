Seahawks' Chris Carson Ruled out After Suffering Hip Injury vs. Cardinals

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2019

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 08: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during their game at CenturyLink Field on September 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson suffered a hip injury in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nick Krupke of KPTV relayed that Carson was ruled out and also showed him walking back to the locker room:

Carson took over as the starting running back in 2018 and proceeded to run for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. He finished 12th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among running backs with at least 100 carries, per Football Outsiders.

Through 14 games in 2019, Carson had 1,190 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Outside of selecting DK Metcalf in the second round of the draft, the Seahawks did little to upgrade the offense, largely due to the fact they didn't have much salary-cap space with which to make significant additions.

Seattle also lost Mike Davis, the team's second-leading rusher a season ago, after he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Chicago Bears.

Carson's injury comes two weeks after Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending torn ACL. C.J. Prosise injured his arm Sunday night as well, leaving rookie Travis Homer as the last active option. 

Related

    Lamar on Clinching Home-Field Advantage: That's Dope

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar on Clinching Home-Field Advantage: That's Dope

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Thomas Sets the New Record (144) for Most Catches in a Single Season 🔥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Michael Thomas Sets the New Record (144) for Most Catches in a Single Season 🔥

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Odell Flips on Kitchens 😡🎥

    OBJ throws helmet at bench and is heated with his HC after Browns fail to convert late 2-pt conversion

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell Flips on Kitchens 😡🎥

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Panthers DL Punches Colts TE

    Vernon Butler punched Jack Doyle and flipped off the crowd after getting ejected 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Panthers DL Punches Colts TE

    Tim Weaver
    via Panthers Wire