Seahawks' Chris Carson Ruled out After Suffering Hip Injury vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson suffered a hip injury in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.



Nick Krupke of KPTV relayed that Carson was ruled out and also showed him walking back to the locker room:

Carson took over as the starting running back in 2018 and proceeded to run for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. He finished 12th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among running backs with at least 100 carries, per Football Outsiders.

Through 14 games in 2019, Carson had 1,190 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Outside of selecting DK Metcalf in the second round of the draft, the Seahawks did little to upgrade the offense, largely due to the fact they didn't have much salary-cap space with which to make significant additions.

Seattle also lost Mike Davis, the team's second-leading rusher a season ago, after he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Chicago Bears.

Carson's injury comes two weeks after Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending torn ACL. C.J. Prosise injured his arm Sunday night as well, leaving rookie Travis Homer as the last active option.