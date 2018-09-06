Fantasy Football Week 1 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Figuring out confusing backfields can give you a big advantage on the fantasy football waiver wire. If you pay attention to patterns in snap counts, type of usage and touches, you can get a jump on your competition to pick up a RB a week or two ahead of time.

Each week, this article will detail the snap counts, carries, targets and overall fantasy production of crowded backfields. Unfortunately, the snap counts and touches from preseason action largely don't tell us much, as teams kept their game plans basic. Plus, injuries may force teams to rely on veterans to open the season out of trust. That doesn't mean we'll see the same rotation all year.

This week, we'll guess the season leaders in snaps, carries and targets in eight of the murkiest backfields. We touched upon the backfields of the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts in this week's B.S. Meter, so we'll address them in future editions of Workload Watch.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes or snap counts are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.