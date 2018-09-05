Fantasy Football Week 1: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Fantasy Football Week 1: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

    At least the Steelers know they'll have Antonio Brown.
    At least the Steelers know they'll have Antonio Brown.Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    The first few weeks of the NFL season are tough to gauge in the fantasy world.

    Teams aren't putting together a true game plan in the preseason, so it's hard to put too much stock into production. The preseason might feature some impressive individual performances, but it's much different when first-team offenses face first-team defenses for an entire game. 

    While it's simple to start your studs, you'd be ignoring obvious tough matchups. You might think twice about using Alfred Morris and/or Matt Breida with the San Francisco 49ers facing a stout Minnesota Vikings defense. Mike Evans shouldn't be on your bench, but you should lower expectations for his matchup with Marshon Lattimore and the New Orleans Saints. 

    Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers must grapple with the ongoing absence of star running back Le'Veon Bell. At least they know they'll have Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ben Roethlisberger ready to go when they take on the Cleveland Browns.

    Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 1. These will change throughout the week and up until Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings in both PPR and non-PPR formats.

        

Top 100

    Alvin Kamara and the Saints should feast on the Buccaneers.
    Alvin Kamara and the Saints should feast on the Buccaneers.Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules. 

    As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups: 

    • New Orleans Saints (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
    • Los Angeles Rams (at Oakland Raiders)
    • Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
    • Minnesota Vikings (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
    • Detroit Lions (vs. New York Jets)
    • Cincinnati Bengals (at Indianapolis Colts)

    Week 1 Top 100 PPR Rankings

    #Player (team)
    1Todd Gurley (LAR)
    2Alvin Kamara (NO)
    3David Johnson (ARI)
    4Antonio Brown (PIT)
    5Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
    6Michael Thomas (NO)
    7Keenan Allen (LAC)
    8Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
    9Kareem Hunt (KC)
    10A.J. Green (CIN)
    11Melvin Gordon (LAC)
    12Le'Veon Bell (PIT)
    13DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
    14Leonard Fournette (JAC)
    15Julio Jones (ATL)
    16Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
    17Rob Gronkowski (NE)
    18Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG)
    19Davante Adams (GB)
    20Stefon Diggs (MIN)
    21T.Y. Hilton (IND)
    22Saquon Barkley (NYG)
    23Mike Evans (TB)
    24Dalvin Cook (MIN)
    25Golden Tate (DET)
    26Adam Thielen (MIN)
    27Travis Kelce (KC)
    28Tyreek Hill (KC)
    29Joe Mixon (CIN)
    30Jarvis Landry (CLE)
    31Doug Baldwin (SEA)
    32Chris Hogan (NE)
    33Demaryius Thomas (DEN)
    34Devonta Freeman (ATL)
    35Corey Davis (TEN)
    36Marvin Jones (DET)
    37LeSean McCoy (BUF)
    38Michael Crabtree (BAL)
    39Zach Ertz (PHI)
    40Amari Cooper (OAK)
    41Allen Robinson (CHI)
    42Jordan Howard (CHI)
    43Alex Collins (BAL)
    44Kenyan Drake (MIA)
    45Jamison Crowder (WAS)
    46JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT)
    47Brandin Cooks (LAR)
    48Emmanuel Sanders (DEN)
    49Greg Olsen (CAR)
    50Lamar Miller (HOU)
    51Josh Gordon (CLE)
    52Cooper Kupp (LAR)
    53Robby Anderson (NYJ)
    54Randall Cobb (GB)
    55Jimmy Graham (GB)
    56Pierre Garcon (SF)
    57Delanie Walker (TEN)
    58Dion Lewis (TEN)
    59Royce Freeman (DEN)
    60Duke Johnson (CLE)
    61Robert Woods (LAR)
    62Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
    63Marquise Goodwin (SF)
    64Nelson Agholor (PHI)
    65Sterling Shepard (NYG)
    66Sammy Watkins (KC)
    67Kenny Stills (MIA)
    68Will Fuller V (HOU)
    69Jay Ajayi (PHI)
    70Jordan Reed (WAS)
    71Tarik Cohen (CHI)
    72Jordy Nelson (OAK)
    73Rex Burkhead (NE)
    74Jamaal Williams (GB)
    75Derrick Henry (TEN)
    76Kelvin Benjamin (BUF)
    77Carlos Hyde (CLE)
    78Trey Burton (CHI)
    79Jack Doyle (IND)
    80Tevin Coleman (ATL)
    81Devin Funchess (CAR)
    82Allen Hurns (DAL)
    83DeVante Parker (MIA)
    84Chris Thompson (WAS)
    85Evan Engram (NYG)
    86Chris Carson (SEA)
    87Mike Williams (LAC)
    88Marshawn Lynch (OAK)
    89Keelan Cole (JAC)
    90John Brown (BAL)
    91James White (NE)
    92Mohamed Sanu (ATL)
    93Kerryon Johnson (DET)
    94Rishard Matthews (TEN)
    95Chris Godwin (TB)
    96Austin Seferian-Jenkins (JAC)
    97DeSean Jackson (TB)
    98Kenny Golladay (DET)
    99D.J. Moore (CAR)
    100Geronimo Allison (GB)

Quarterbacks

    Philip Rivers will dominate a depleted Chiefs defense.
    Philip Rivers will dominate a depleted Chiefs defense.Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Better Than Usual

    Philip Rivers, LAC (vs. KC)

    Losing Hunter Henry wasn't ideal, but might it open the door for Rivers to get more out of his WR corps? Mike Williams never got going after a back injury delayed the start of his rookie season. He's healthy to open this season, so he'll join Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams as a strong trio for Rivers to attack with on Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

    The Chiefs shipped top CB Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams, so they have a weak group on the back end. That gives the Chargers every reason to use a lot of three-WR sets. If you drafted Rivers to be a low-end starter or even a backup, this could be a week in which he gives you a top-five performance.

          

    Concern

    Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at MIN)

    Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers get a stiff test to open a 2018 campaign that's loaded with high expectations. A trip to Minnesota means a matchup with a defense that allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to QBs last season. Losing Jerick McKinnon on Saturday to a torn ACL puts even more pressure on Garoppolo to carry the offense, especially if the 49ers fall behind early.

    You might not be able to avoid using Garoppolo, but you should lower your expectations accordingly. If you have a solid backup with a good matchup, don't be afraid to put Jimmy G on the bench.

                  

    Avoid

    Eli Manning, NYG (vs. JAC)

    Even though Manning has a chance to rebound this season with plenty of skill-position talent surrounding him, this isn't the week to put your faith in him. His opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, have what may still be the best defense in the league. While Manning and the Giants could give the Jaguars a challenge, questions remain about their offensive line. Jacksonville has the talent to exploit those issues, which could make for a long, ugly day for Manning.

            

    Sleeper 

    Andy Dalton, CIN (at IND)

    Rarely will I endorse using Dalton, so don't get used to it. However, this is a prime matchup if you are streaming QBs from the get go or are looking for a boost from your second QB in a two-QB league. The Colts have arguably the NFL's weakest secondary coming into this season. In 2017, Indianapolis allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to QBs. A.J. Green is Dalton's clear-cut top target, but don't forget about second-year WR John Ross.

            

    Week 1 Quarterback Rankings

Running Backs

    The Bears may need to feature Tarik Cohen to keep up with the Packers.
    The Bears may need to feature Tarik Cohen to keep up with the Packers.Leon Halip/Getty Images

    Better Than Usual

    Alex Collins, BAL (vs. BUF)

    Collins was the Baltimore Ravens' lone bright spot on offense last year. While the Ravens have retooled their receiving corps, he enters the season as their most reliable fantasy option. Baltimore shouldn't have much trouble controlling this game with its defense, which means Collins should be busy. He'll be getting those touches against a defense that allowed the most fantasy points to RBs last season.  

           

    Concerns

    Alfred Morris and Matt Breida, SF (at MIN)

    Figuring out the San Francisco 49ers backfield was already hard enough after the loss of Jerick McKinnon, but a brutal Week 1 opponent makes the task a fool's errand. Breida just got clearance to return from a separated shoulder, while Morris has been with the 49ers for less than a month. The Minnesota Vikings held RBs to the fewest fantasy points last season, and they still have a great defense. If Morris and Breida split touches, it would ruin any chance of one of them being worthy of a spot in your lineup.

                

    Avoid

    Marlon Mack, IND (vs. CIN)

    As covered in this week's B.S. Meter, the Indianapolis Colts have no clear leader in their backfield after an ugly preseason. Mack may have entered the preseason as the leader, but a hamstring injury has kept him sidelined since the Colts' first preseason game. Mack would be a risky play regardless of his injury status, so you can keep him off your radar until further notice.

          

    Sleeper

    Tarik Cohen, CHI (at GB)

    Cohen's ADP of 85 made him RB32, so he'll enter the season as a potential flex option. If you're on the fence about using him this week, consider the matchup against the Green Bay Packers from both sides of the ball. While Khalil Mack should help boost Chicago's defense, the Bears still have a tall task of slowing down a returning Aaron Rodgers

    If the Bears can't keep Rodgers and the Packers from lighting up the scoreboard, their offense will have to keep pace through the air. Jordan Howard is the lead back in Chicago, but he could be neutralized if the Bears fall behind. Chicago can utilize Cohen in a variety of ways, and he would likely be on the field more if the Bears are trailing. Plus, he'd be facing a Packers defense that gave up the 12th-most fantasy points to RBs in 2017. Cohen has top-20 potential in Week 1.

           

    Week 1 Running Back PPR Rankings

    #Player (team)
    1Todd Gurley (LAR)
    2Alvin Kamara (NO)
    3David Johnson (ARI)
    4Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
    5Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
    6Kareem Hunt (KC)
    7Melvin Gordon (LAC)
    8Le'Veon Bell (PIT)
    9Leonard Fournette (JAC)
    10Saquon Barkley (NYG)
    11Dalvin Cook (MIN)
    12Joe Mixon (CIN)
    13Devonta Freeman (ATL)
    14Alex Collins (BAL)
    15Jordan Howard (CHI)
    16Kenyan Drake (MIA)
    17Lamar Miller (HOU)
    18Dion Lewis (TEN)
    19Royce Freeman (DEN)
    20LeSean McCoy (BUF)
    21Duke Johnson (CLE)
    22Jay Ajayi (PHI)
    23Tarik Cohen (CHI)
    24Rex Burkhead (NE)
    25Jamaal Williams (GB)
    26Derrick Henry (TEN)
    27Carlos Hyde (CLE)
    28Tevin Coleman (ATL)
    29Chris Thompson (WAS)
    30Chris Carson (SEA)
    31Marshawn Lynch (OAK)
    32James White (NE)
    33Kerryon Johnson (DET)
    34Peyton Barber (TB)
    35Bilal Powell (NYJ)
    36Ty Montgomery (GB)
    37Alfred Morris (SF)
    38Isaiah Crowell (NYJ)
    39Sony Michel (NE)
    40Giovani Bernard (CIN)
    41Adrian Peterson (WAS)
    42Jordan Wilkins (IND)
    43Matt Breida (SF)
    44Ronald Jones II (TB)
    45Devontae Booker (DEN)
    46Rashaad Penny (SEA)
    47Theo Riddick (DET)
    48James Conner (PIT)
    49Corey Clement (PHI)
    50Latavius Murray (MIN)
    51C.J. Anderson (CAR)
    52Marlon Mack (IND)
    53Darren Sproles (PHI)
    54Frank Gore (MIA)
    55Nick Chubb (CLE)
    56LeGarrette Blount (DET)
    57T.J. Yeldon (JAC)
    58Mike Gillislee (NO)
    59Jeremy Hill (NE)
    60Austin Ekeler (LAC)
    61Christine Michael (IND)
    62Spencer Ware (KC)
    63Kalen Ballage (MIA)
    64Javorius Allen (BAL)
    65Boston Scott (NO)
    66Doug Martin (OAK)
    67Wayne Gallman (NYG)
    68Kyle Juszczyk (SF)
    69Samaje Perine (WAS)
    70Kenneth Dixon (BAL)
    71Robert Kelley (WAS)
    72Nyheim Hines (IND)
    73Chris Ivory (BUF)
    74Phillip Lindsay (DEN)
    75C.J. Prosise (SEA)
    76Chase Edmonds (ARI)
    77Jonathan Stewart (NYG)
    78John Kelly (LAR)
    79Alfred Blue (HOU)
    80Ameer Abdullah (DET)
    81Rod Smith (DAL)
    82DeAndre Washington (OAK)
    83Corey Grant (JAC)
    84Jalen Richard (OAK)
    85Jacquizz Rodgers (TB)
    86Trey Edmunds (NO)
    87T.J. Logan (ARI)

Wide Receivers

    Mike Evans might get off to a rough start against the Saints.
    Mike Evans might get off to a rough start against the Saints.Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Better Than Usual 

    Chris Hogan, NE (vs. HOU)

    Opportunity can go a long way in fantasy football, and Hogan should have plenty of it over the first four weeks of the season while Julian Edelman is suspended. Other than Rob Gronkowski and Hogan, the Patriots won't have a WR or TE on their roster who accounted for more than 22 targets last season. If you're a big believer in Tom Brady, you're a big believer in Hogan.

    Hogan also gets a favorable matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 1. No team allowed more fantasy points to WRs last year. If you drafted Hogan as a WR2, you could be looking at a WR1 on Sunday.

          

    Concern

    Mike Evans, TB (at NO)

    Ryan Fitzpatrick may not be much of a downgrade from Jameis Winston, but that doesn't make up for Evans' rough matchup in the opener. In two games against the New Orleans Saints last season, he had only six receptions on 19 targets for 68 yards. Evans is clearly the top option in Tampa Bay's passing attack, so he'll likely see a lot of top CB Marshon Lattimore. Lower your expectations for him this weekend.

          

    Avoid 

    Kelvin Benjamin, BUF (at BAL)

    Benjamin likely would have landed in the "avoid" conversation regardless of who the Buffalo Bills tabbed to play QB in Week 1. Nathan Peterman gets the nod over Josh Allen against a tough Baltimore Ravens defense, which doesn't bode well for any Bills pass-catcher. Even though Ravens CB Jimmy Smith will miss this game due to a suspension, it isn't as though Benjamin will burn defenders with his speed or quickness. Plus, Peterman may not have much time behind the shoddy Bills offensive line. You should be able to do better than Benjamin.

          

    Sleeper

    Mike Williams, LAC (vs. KC)

    Williams generated a lot of buzz as a good bench stash to draft, so you may not have considered him as a potential option for Week 1. But as discussed above, the Chargers could use a lot of three-WR sets with Hunter Henry out of the mix and Antonio Gates having signed only days ago. 

    Williams could exploit this matchup against the Chiefs, whose secondary looks average at best. Tyrell Williams should play through a foot injury, but since he'll be at less than 100 percent, Mike Williams could wind up seeing more targets. This could be the start of his breakout campaign.  

           

    Week 1 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

    #Player (team)
    1Antonio Brown (PIT)
    2Michael Thomas (NO)
    3Keenan Allen (LAC)
    4A.J. Green (CIN)
    5DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
    6Julio Jones (ATL)
    7Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
    8Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG)
    9Davante Adams (GB)
    10Stefon Diggs (MIN)
    11T.Y. Hilton (IND)
    12Adam Thielen (MIN)
    13Chris Hogan (NE)
    14Golden Tate (DET)
    15Tyreek Hill (KC)
    16Jarvis Landry (CLE)
    17Doug Baldwin (SEA)
    18Demaryius Thomas (DEN)
    19Mike Evans (TB)
    20Marvin Jones (DET)
    21Allen Robinson (CHI)
    22Jamison Crowder (WAS)
    23JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT)
    24Brandin Cooks (LAR)
    25Emmanuel Sanders (DEN)
    26Nelson Agholor (PHI)
    27Michael Crabtree (BAL)
    28Amari Cooper (OAK)
    29Marquise Goodwin (SF)
    30Corey Davis (TEN)
    31Josh Gordon (CLE)
    32Cooper Kupp (LAR)
    33Robby Anderson (NYJ)
    34Randall Cobb (GB)
    35Pierre Garcon (SF)
    36Robert Woods (LAR)
    37Sterling Shepard (NYG)
    38Sammy Watkins (KC)
    39Kenny Stills (MIA)
    40Will Fuller V (HOU)
    41Jordy Nelson (OAK)
    42Mike Williams (LAC)
    43Tyrell Williams (LAC)
    44Keelan Cole (JAC) 
    45Devin Funchess (CAR)
    46Allen Hurns (DAL)
    47Kelvin Benjamin (BUF)
    48John Brown (BAL)
    49Mohamed Sanu (ATL)
    50Rishard Matthews (TEN)
    51Chris Godwin (TB)
    52DeSean Jackson (TB)
    53Kenny Golladay (DET)
    54D.J. Moore (CAR)
    55Geronimo Allison (GB)
    56Josh Doctson (WAS)
    57John Ross (CIN)
    58Tyler Lockett (SEA)
    59Michael Gallup (DAL)
    60Calvin Ridley (ATL)
    61Ryan Grant (IND)
    62Danny Amendola (MIA)
    63Anthony Miller (CHI)
    64Dede Westbrook (JAC)
    65Mike Wallace (PHI)
    66Ted Ginn (NO)
    67Quincy Enunwa (NYJ)
    68Courtland Sutton (DEN)
    69Phillip Dorsett (NE)
    70Kevin White (CHI)
    71Cameron Meredith (NO)
    72Paul Richardson (WAS)
    73James Washington (PIT)
    74Donte Moncrief (JAC)
    75Christian Kirk (ARI)
    76Tavon Austin (DAL)
    77Taywan Taylor (TEN)
    78Terrance Williams (DAL)
    79Albert Wilson (MIA)
    80Antonio Callaway (CLE)
    81Brandon Marshall (SEA)
    82Cordarrelle Patterson (NE)
    83Terrelle Pryor (NYJ)
    84Cole Beasley (DAL)
    85Tre'Quan Smith (NO)
    86Dante Pettis (SF)
    87Willie Snead (BAL)
    88Chester Rogers (IND)
    89Jaron Brown (SEA)
    90Zay Jones (BUF)
    91Laquon Treadwell (MIN)
    92Travis Benjamin (LAC)
    93Trent Taylor (SF)
    94Torrey Smith (CAR)
    95Taylor Gabriel (CHI)
    96Chad Williams (ARI)
    97Adam Humphries (TB)
    98Tyler Boyd (CIN)
    99Keke Coutee (HOU)

Tight Ends

    Ricky Seals-Jones could become a preferred target of Sam Bradford.
    Ricky Seals-Jones could become a preferred target of Sam Bradford.Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Better Than Usual

    Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC (at NYG)

    You may have drafted Seferian-Jenkins as a dart throw at a thin TE position. If you did so with his Week 1 matchup in mind, consider yourself a savvy fantasy owner. TEs facing the New York Giants in 2017 often found themselves in the better-than-usual or sleeper category, as no defense gave up more fantasy points to TEs. The Jaguars aren't exactly loaded at WR, especially after losing Marqise Lee, so the matchup and opportunities favor Seferian-Jenkins.

               

    Concern

    George Kittle, SF (at MIN)

    Kittle missed much of the preseason with a separated shoulder he suffered in the team's first game. He's been back at practice for the last week, so he should be on track to play in the opener at Minnesota, although he'll get a tough test right out of the gate. The Vikings provided the toughest matchup for TEs last season, giving up a league low 5.1 fantasy points per game. Kittle should have a good season, but this won't be a great start.

             

    Avoid

    Antonio Gates, LAC (vs. KC)

    It took longer than expected, but the Chargers finally brought Gates back into the fold over the weekend. The two sides had been talking for a while, so the move wasn't unexpected, although that doesn't mean Gates is ready to step into a significant role to open the season. According to Eric Williams of ESPN.com, head coach Anthony Lynn said Gates' condition would determine his status for Week 1. A limited Gates would need a TD to come through for fantasy. Practice patience and ignore the allure of Gates this week.

                

    Sleeper

    Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI (vs. WAS)

    Will Seals-Jones be the latest TE to benefit from playing with Sam Bradford? The Arizona Cardinals are low on established talent in their receiving corps outside of Larry Fitzgerald, so Seals-Jones has a chance to make a connection with Bradford and an immediate impact for fantasy. The Washington Redskins gave up the fifth-most fantasy points to TEs last season, so Seals-Jones could dominate this matchup. 

                    

    Week 1 Tight End PPR Rankings

Defenses

    Stream the Lions defense at home in Sam Bradford's first start for the Jets.
    Stream the Lions defense at home in Sam Bradford's first start for the Jets.Jose Juarez/Associated Press

    Best Streaming Option

    Detroit Lions (vs. NYJ)

    This is pretty simple. Rookie Sam Darnold makes the first start of his career on the road in Detroit. Other than Robby Anderson, the Jets aren't exactly flush with dangerous threats in their passing attack, so the Lions don't have to worry about locking down this receiver group. While the Lions might not be anywhere near a top defense, they won't get much of a challenge at home and could force some turnovers.

    Ownership percentage: ESPN – 25.4; Yahoo – 38.0

    Week 1 Defense Rankings

Kickers

    Graham Gano should be busy against the Cowboys.
    Graham Gano should be busy against the Cowboys.Don Wright/Associated Press

    Best Streaming Option

    Graham Gano, CAR (vs. DAL)

    Gano finished just outside the top 12 fantasy kickers in 2017, yet he still averaged a respectable 8.2 fantasy points per game. The Carolina Panthers have a solid matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, so Gano should get enough chances to be a productive fantasy option for Week 1. If the Panthers control this one as they should, Gano might have a busy day. 

    Ownership percentages: ESPN – 36.5; Yahoo – 23.0

    Week 1 Kicker Rankings