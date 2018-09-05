Fantasy Football Week 1: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

0 of 7

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The first few weeks of the NFL season are tough to gauge in the fantasy world.

Teams aren't putting together a true game plan in the preseason, so it's hard to put too much stock into production. The preseason might feature some impressive individual performances, but it's much different when first-team offenses face first-team defenses for an entire game.

While it's simple to start your studs, you'd be ignoring obvious tough matchups. You might think twice about using Alfred Morris and/or Matt Breida with the San Francisco 49ers facing a stout Minnesota Vikings defense. Mike Evans shouldn't be on your bench, but you should lower expectations for his matchup with Marshon Lattimore and the New Orleans Saints.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers must grapple with the ongoing absence of star running back Le'Veon Bell. At least they know they'll have Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ben Roethlisberger ready to go when they take on the Cleveland Browns.

Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 1. These will change throughout the week and up until Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings in both PPR and non-PPR formats.