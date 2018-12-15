Nick Foles, Alshon Jeffery, More Fantasy Outlook After Carson Wentz's Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that quarterback Carson Wentz has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a back injury.

The starting job will once again fall to Nick Foles, who led the team to its first Super Bowl title last season and began the year as the starter while Wentz recovered from his torn ACL.

Foles totaled 451 passing yards and one touchdown in two starts to open the 2018 campaign.

While he hasn't been as consistent in his career as some of the top quarterbacks, Foles has plenty of fantasy upside thanks to his talent and fit within the offense.

The quarterback threw at least three touchdown passes in three of his six starts last season (including the playoffs), so he is certainly a worthwhile fantasy starter if you need a fill-in.

Meanwhile, there shouldn't be much of a downgrade to the Eagles receivers even with Wentz unavailable.

Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor needed some time to build their chemistry with Foles last season, but each performed well in the playoffs. Golden Tate might also have had a slow transition after joining the team midway through the year, but he is talented enough to remain productive.

One of the problems is that there are too many mouths to feed in both the air and ground attack, and not everyone will get opportunities with Wentz unavailable. The receivers can still post big numbers, but they should each be downgraded and replaced in your lineup if you have better options.

On the other hand, tight end Zach Ertz has a chance to be even more productive with Foles under center as a reliable target close to the line of scrimmage. Considering how good he has been already, this could make him a game-changer during the fantasy playoffs.

Not many teams are as well-prepared to handle an injury at quarterback, but the Eagles and your fantasy team should be able to survive without Wentz.