Josh Rosen Named Cardinals' Starting QB vs. Seahawks over Sam Bradford

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Josh Rosen era in Arizona is officially underway.

The Arizona Cardinals named Rosen their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, replacing Sam Bradford.

Arizona went 0-3 over the first three games of the season. Bradford threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns against four interceptions, and the Cardinals looked like the worst offense in football. Rosen replaced Bradford late in Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears, throwing for 36 yards and an interception.

"I got to get out there and understand [playing], get the feel of a real NFL game," Rosen said. "But I definitely can play a lot better."

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said he was impressed with Rosen despite the interception.

"Thought he looked pretty good," Wilks told reporters. "Inconsistent in the end. We've got to do a good job for his protection, giving him time. But under the circumstances right there, being thrown into the game at that time, I thought he did well."

Rosen was the No. 10 pick in April's NFL draft. He was limited to 29 pass attempts in the preseason due to a thumb injury, which eliminated any chance he had of overtaking Bradford for the Week 1 starting job.

Bradford signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Cardinals this offseason. It was always expected that his time in Arizona as a starter would be a short one.

"It's always in the back of my head, these teams that kind of screwed it up, and I definitely won't let them live it down when all is said and done," Rosen told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio about sliding in the draft (h/t Pro Football Talk). "I was frustrated and still am, but I don't really need much external motivation. I'm a bit of a perfectionist on the field. I drive myself crazy enough watching my own film. All that stuff is on the side, but I definitely won't forget it, I promise you."

Rosen threw for 9,340 yards and 59 touchdowns against 26 interceptions in three seasons as UCLA's starter.

He'll take over a Cardinals offense that has a few weapons at his disposal. David Johnson is one of the best all-around running backs in football, and Larry Fitzgerald is a future Hall of Famer at receiver.

Rosen will go up against a Seahawks defense that sits ninth against the pass.