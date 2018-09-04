Tom Brady Likes Picture of Colin Kaepernick in Nike's Anniversary Ad Campaign

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Nike's new advertisement campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick has received a lot of backlash, but it appears you can count New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady among those who support the movement.

As Dov Kleiman captured, Brady liked a photo of the ad on GQ's Instagram page:

The advertisement was released Monday, with the message, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," written over a picture of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, he is one of the faces of Nike's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" campaign.

Brady has praised Kaepernick and others who have kneeled during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

"I respect why people are doing what they are doing," he said in June in an interview with Oprah Winfrey (via Nik DeCosta-Klipa of Boston.com). He added that the protests have led to "a lot of good, healthy conversations" in the locker room.

Now, Brady has seemingly sent a message of support for the former player.