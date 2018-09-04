Cardinals, State Farm Agree to 18-Year Naming-Rights Contract for Stadium

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals and State Farm reached an 18-year naming-rights agreement Tuesday, resulting in a change for University of Phoenix Stadium, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It will now be called State Farm Stadium.

State Farm made it official with the following tweet:

The Cardinals' venue had been called University of Phoenix Stadium since they moved in prior to the 2006 NFL season.

The deal marks State Farm's second major naming-rights contract for a sports venue in less than a week, as the Atlanta Hawks reached a 20-year deal with the company to change the name of Philips Arena to State Farm Arena last Wednesday.

In 12 seasons at University of Phoenix Stadium, the Cardinals made the playoffs four times, reached the NFC Championship Game twice and made the Super Bowl once.

Before occupying the venue in Glendale, Arizona, the Cards played at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, from 1988-2005.

University of Phoenix Stadium has hosted two Super Bowls, and it will host Super Bowl LVII in 2023 as State Farm Stadium.

The Cards went 8-8 last season, and they will look to return to the playoffs in 2018 for the first time since 2015.