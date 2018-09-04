Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz Is 'Close' to Return from Knee Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday quarterback Carson Wentz is "close" to returning from a torn ACL suffered in December.

Pederson, who announced Monday that Nick Foles will start the Eagles' Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, said he's been in constant conversation with Wentz about the situation.

"He's in a great spot," Pederson told reporters.

Although it's an encouraging update, it's still unclear when Wentz could see game action after he missed the entire preseason while rehabbing from the knee injury. He did take part in practices, including 11-on-11 drills, during training camp.

Pederson confirmed Sunday the North Dakota State product, who was a top contender in the NFL MVP race last season before the injury, hadn't received full clearance for contact.

Wentz completed 60.2 percent of his throws for 3,296 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games. He ranked fourth in passer rating (101.9), and Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's sixth-best QB.

Foles, who struggled after taking over during the regular season, shined in the playoffs to lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title and fourth NFL championship while capturing Super Bowl MVP honors.

The 29-year-old journeyman will continue to guide the talented Philly offense until Wentz is cleared to return and the coaching staff feels comfortable with his level of preparation.

After Thursday's season opener, the next chance for Wentz to play will come Sept. 16 when the Eagles travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.