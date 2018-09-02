FSU Coach Willie Taggart Pledges $1 Million Toward New Football Facility

Phil Sears/Associated Press

Willie Taggart's first game as head coach of the Florida State football team isn't until Monday, but he has already made a notable contribution to the athletic department.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Taggart and his wife, Taneshia, pledged $1 million to the Unconquered Campaign that is intended to raise money for the athletic department.

Warchant.com noted the personal donation would help fund a standalone football facility, and Chris Nee of 247Sports shared a quote from Taggart pulled from a Florida State official statement:

"Taneshia and I made our pledge because we believe in FSU and we want to invest in the future of all student-athletes. We want to protect the rich tradition of Florida State University by creating an environment where the team can be successful and their families can continue to be proud to be part of greatness in all areas of life."

Nee pointed out the ultimate goal of the Unconquered Campaign is to generate $100 million to support the cause.