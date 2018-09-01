Landry Jones Reportedly Waived by Steelers After 5 Seasons

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Landry Jones' tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers has reportedly come to an end after five seasons.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones will be cut by the Steelers on Saturday.

Jones' spot on Pittsburgh's roster became tenuous with the addition of Mason Rudolph in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Steelers previously drafted Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round last year, giving them plenty of depth behind Ben Roethlisberger.

Jones was a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2013. The 29-year-old has served as the Steelers' primary backup. He started five games over the past three seasons with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Saturday was the final day for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players before the start of the season. Jones' starting experience should give him plenty of options for teams still in search of a backup.