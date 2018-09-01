Reported Khalil Mack Trade Skyrockets Bears' 2018 Super Bowl Odds

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The reported trade of former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack has created some buzz around the Chicago Bears for the 2018 season.

In fact, their Super Bowl odds increased dramatically following the deal:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bears have an agreement in place to acquire Mack from the Oakland Raiders.

Chicago is coming off a 5-11 season in its first campaign with Mitch Trubisky under center. Last year's second overall pick went 4-8 in 12 starts as a rookie, completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 2,193 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Bears ranked 10th in total defense, ninth in points allowed and seventh in sacks. Adding Mack to the mix should only make the unit even tougher.

Mack, a former fifth overall pick, has earned three Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections in his first four seasons. He recorded 78 combined tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defended last year. He has had double-digit sacks in each of the past three seasons.

Even if the Bears don't hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season, they should have more chances to do so with Mack. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Mack and the Bears are expected to negotiate a long-term extension, one that would top the six-year, $135 million extension Aaron Donald just signed with the Los Angeles Rams.