Mark Herzlich Reportedly Being Released by Giants After 7 Seasons

The New York Giants are releasing veteran linebacker Mark Herzlich, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Herzlich has spent his entire seven-year career with New York after going undrafted out of Boston College in 2011.

The 6'5", 247-pound linebacker piled up 173 combined tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and three passes defended during his time with the Giants. He had become a key member on special teams, leading the unit in snaps four years in a row, according to James Kratch of NJ Advance Media.

Herzlich recorded seven combined tackles in 14 games back in 2016. He missed all of last season after landing on injured reserve after suffering a stinger during a practice in August 2017.

Earlier this summer, the veteran made it clear he was focused on proving he was worthy of a roster spot.

"I treat every single preseason camp as if I'm a rookie," Herzlich said in August, via the New York Post's Paul Schwartz. "In order to make this team as an undrafted free agent, you have to make sure you know more than everybody, you have to do extra because you’re not a shoo-in and I'm never going to be a shoo-in. I want to come out here and work as hard as I possibly can, add the most value at every position I can."

In 2009, Herzlich was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, Ewing's sarcoma. The diagnosis threatened his football career, but he continued to work hard and made it all the way to the NFL. He looked back at his journey a few years ago, via The Official 700 Club:

Herzlich was a member of New York's Super Bowl XLVI-winning team.