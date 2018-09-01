All in Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Chicago Event

7 of 11

Credit: Twitter

"Hangman" Adam Page would have to set aside all of the drama surrounding his alleged murder of Joey Ryan (no, not really) on Being the Elite and focus if he was to leave Chicago with a victory over "Bad Boy" Joey Janela in a Chicago Street Fight Saturday night.

He did, early, blasting Janela with a big boot and flying through the ropes with a nasty tope. Janela, though, answered with a tope of his own as the commentary team put over the exhausting G1 Climax run Page just spent the last month on.

Page recovered and delivered a huge moonsault from the top rope, wiping his opponent out on the floor. He delivered a pumphandle fallaway slam to Janela, who writhed in pain as Hangman continued to roll. In a solid bit of product placement, Page produced a literal cracker barrel, from Cracker Barrel, but soon found himself sent back-first into it.

Janela took advantage of a prone Page, delivering a somersault senton onto his opponent, some five rows into the crowd.

Page, recovered, produced a table at ringside and teased a superplex from the top rope and through it but Janela fought out and delivered a Death Valley Bomb into the corner for a count of two.

With a ladder laid out between the ring and guardrail, and Page sprawled on it, Janela climbed the ropes. Page caught him in a torture rack position and delivered a Burning Hammer onto the ladder.

Back in the ring, Penelope Ford interjected herself in the match, trying to assist her charge Janela. After flipping her way out of an attack by Page, she delivered a stunner that sent Hangman to the floor. A cross body block leveled him at ringside. Laying Page out on a table, she ducked out of the way and Janela delivered an elbow, sending him through it.

Janela seized control, taking the fight up the aisle and onto the stage. With Ford's assistance, he set up two tables, looking to put Page away. He failed as Hangman recovered and delivered a running powerbomb from the stage and (barely) through one of the tables.

Back in the ring, Page delivered the Rite of Passage but Ford broke up the pin.

Handing over a black trash bag, she told Page to look inside. The boots that had talked to Page throughout the YouTube show spooked him, but not enough to keep him from blasting Ford with a superkick. Janela landed one of his own for a near-fall.

With Janela scaling a ladder, Page produced the phone he may or may not have bludgeoned Ryan with. From there, he delivered the Rite of Passage from the ladder and through a table to score the win.

After the match, Ryan rose from the afterlife and made his way to the ring, to the shock and awe of Page. Ryan hit his signature moves.

Result

Page defeated Janela

Grade

A

Analysis

The match itself was a car crash with some sick bumps from Janela and standout inteference from Ford. Page looked every bit the breakout star he has become but the real headline of this lengthy segment of the show was the return of Ryan and the payoff to his months-long story with Page on Being the Elite, much of which I cannot discuss here.

There are some who will criticize the decision to so heavily feature stories from that YouTube production on a pay-per-view watched by fans who may not have a single clue as to what it is or what its about but considering The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody, Page gained a considerable amount of popularity on the creative outlet, it makes sense.

An entertaining romp with superb theatrics, violent bumps and an awesome payoff post-match.