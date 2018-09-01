Report: Corey Coleman Released by Bills After Being Traded from Browns

David Richard/Associated Press

Corey Coleman's time with the Buffalo Bills was short-lived.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Saturday that the Bills are releasing Coleman less than a month after acquiring him from the Cleveland Browns in early August. Buffalo sent Cleveland a 2020 seventh-round pick in the deal.

That trade came after HBO's Hard Knocks revealed Coleman met with Browns coach Hue Jackson and suggested the team trade him if it was going to have him work with the second-team offense:

The 15th overall pick in 2016, Coleman's NFL career has gotten off to a rocky start. He suffered a broken hand in each of his first two seasons, missing a total of 13 games. And when he has been on the field, he hasn't lived up to expectations.

Coleman has 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 career games. He has averaged 12.8 yards per reception.

He had three receptions for seven yards during the preseason.

The 5'11", 185-pound wideout was expected to be a game-changer with his ability to stretch the field with his speed. Instead, he has found himself struggling to make an impact, including when he dropped a pass that sealed the Browns' 0-16 season.

Cleveland decided earlier this offseason that it had seen enough, and Buffalo appeared to be a good spot for Coleman to try to get his career on track. Outside of Kelvin Benjamin, the Bills' receiving corps could use some help. Veterans Andre Holmes and Jeremy Kerley have proven to be solid pass-catchers in their careers, but the two combined for barely more than 300 yards last year.

Buffalo gave Coleman about a month to try to get up to speed with the team, but ultimately, the Bills didn't see enough out of the first-round pick to keep him on the roster for the regular season.