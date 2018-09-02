Fantasy Football 2018 Cheatsheet: Mobile Rankings for Last-Minute Drafters

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The NFL preseason is officially over, and the regular season's opening game between the Atlanta Falcons and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will be staged on Thursday evening.

Many fantasy football drafts will take place leading up to Thursday. If your league falls into that bucket, here's a look at a set of top-40 overall rankings (for point-per-reception leagues) in addition to top-10 rankings for each position. You can also find write-ups on a few players below.

Top-40 Rankings (Point-Per-Reception Leagues)

1. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell

2. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson

3. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley

4. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown

5. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

6. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

7. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins

8. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

9. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

10. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.

11. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones

12. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

13. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt

14. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

15. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon

16. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski

17. Baltimore Ravens RB Alex Collins

18. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

19. Chicago Bears RB Jordan Howard

20. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

21. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen

22. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

23. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs

24. Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green

25. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster

26. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

27. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks

28. Atlanta Falcons RB Devonta Freeman

29. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

31. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald

32. Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.

33. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz

34. New England Patriots WR Chris Hogan

35. Denver Broncos RB Royce Freeman

36. New England Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

37. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

38. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

39. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

40. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Quarterback

1. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

2. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

3. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

4. Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton

5. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

6. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees

7. Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck

8. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

9. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes



10. San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Running Back

1. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell

2. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson

3. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley

4. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

5. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

6. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

7. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

8. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt

9. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

10. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon

Wide Receiver

1. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown

2. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins

3. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.

4. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones

5. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

6. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

7. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen

8. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

9. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs

10. Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green

Tight End

1. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski

2. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

3. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz

4. Green Bay Packers TE Jimmy Graham

5. New York Giants TE Evan Engram

6. Chicago Bears TE Trey Burton

7. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen

8. Indianapolis Colts TE Jack Doyle

9. Tennessee Titans TE Delanie Walker

10. Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed

Kicker

1. Atlanta Falcons K Matt Bryant

2. New Orleans Saints K Wil Lutz

3. Detroit Lions K Matt Prater

4. Los Angeles Rams K Greg Zuerlein

5. New England Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski

6. Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker

7. Pittsburgh Steelers K Chris Boswell

8. Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker

9. Green Bay Packers K Mason Crosby

10. Dallas Cowboys K Dan Bailey

Defense/Special Teams

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Minnesota Vikings

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Baltimore Ravens

5. Philadelphia Eagles

6. Denver Broncos

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers



9. New Orleans Saints

10. Atlanta Falcons

Two Wild-Card Quarterbacks With Massive Potential

The two wild cards in the bottom half of the top-10 rankings above are Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes. Luck has as much talent as anyone in the league at the position when healthy, but he's coming off missing the entire 2017 campaign due to a shoulder injury. If he returns to his old form (or close to it) and re-establishes his excellent rapport with No. 1 wideout T.Y. Hilton, he could be a mid-round steal.

Mahomes, who only has one start under his belt, could dominate the league much like fellow class of 2017 NFL draftee and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did over a six-game stretch last season. Although Mahomes doesn't have Watson's excellent mobility, the former Texas Tech quarterback may have the best arm in the league, as evidenced by his 69-yard strike to wideout Tyreek Hill in the preseason.

With Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, running back Kareem Hunt and new deep threat Sammy Watkins all in the mix, Mahomes could be in for a breakout year.

Tough To Judge New York Giants TE Evan Engram's Fantasy Value

The hardest tight end to rank may be Evan Engram of the New York Giants.

On one hand, he was one of very few bright lights in a lost Giants season last year, as he caught 64 passes for 722 yards and six touchdowns despite missing one game.

On the other hand, he led the team in targets with 115, which is highly unlikely to happen again. Superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is back after missing almost all of 2017 with a broken ankle, Sterling Shepard is a full go after missing five games with injuries last year and rookie running back Saquon Barkley is an adept pass-catcher who should see time split out wide.

Engram certainly showcased his talent and athleticism last year, but he won't be seeing the volume other tight ends will receive. Still, if the Giants offense clicks this year under new head coach Pat Shurmur, Engram should be a beneficiary.

The Davante Adams Show in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams established himself as a true No. 1 wide receiver last year. Despite (a) missing two games, (b) being forced to leave two others after suffering injuries and (c) playing without quarterback Aaron Rodgers for seven full games and parts of one other, the former Fresno State star racked up 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns. This was after a breakout 2016 season in which he caught 75 passes and scored 12 times.

Jordy Nelson, who used to be Rodgers' favorite target, is now an Oakland Raider. Therefore, Adams is clearly Green Bay's No. 1 pass-catching option from Week 1. With he and Rodgers healthy and ready to go for 2018, the two should pick up where they left off. It wouldn't be a shock to see the fifth-year pro approach 90 catches in addition to a third straight year of double-digit touchdown scores.

Look South for a Good Kicker

The edge at kicker in the rankings goes to those who (a) play indoors for home games, (b) have big legs capable of knocking through field goals of 50 yards or more consistently and (c) will see many scoring opportunities thanks to potentially explosive offenses.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant checks off all three boxes. He'll play nine games indoors (eight in Atlanta, one in New Orleans) and only has to travel above the Mason-Dixon line once after November 11 (an early December game at Green Bay). Outside of Lambeau Field, he should be avoiding brutal winter elements as the season comes to a close.

Wil Lutz of the New Orleans Saints is in a similar boat, but he'll play an extra two indoors games (eight in New Orleans and one each in Minnesota, Dallas and Atlanta). He should also see plenty of field-goal and extra-point opportunities thanks to an excellent Saints offense that finished second in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.