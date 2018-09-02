NBA Players Who Could Break Out in a Big Way Next Season

1 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

John Collins wasn't a lottery pick last summer, but by the time the 2017-18 campaign closed, he'd dunked his way onto the All-Rookie second team.

His sophomore leap should be even more dramatic.

The Atlanta Hawks' offense is in flux. Gone is Dennis Schroder, last season's top scorer and distributor. In his place is...to be determined. Newcomers Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Vince Carter and Omari Spellman should all factor into the equation, and incumbents Kent Bazemore, Taurean Prince and Dewayne Dedmon should again fill prominent roles.

But Collins might be the most exciting name in the mix—at least until (if?) Young learns to navigate through NBA defenses. Among last season's rookies, he was second in rebounds, field-goal shooting and player efficiency rating, and he tallied the fifth-most double-doubles. He then emptied his bag of tricks at NBA Summer League, averaging 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per outing.

He's planning to dig even deeper into his toolbox once the real season starts.

"Shooting the three. Maybe drive and kick. Drive and get to the cup. Just being versatile," Collins said, per Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "... Basically, be a mismatch problem and have Coach give the confidence and say, 'Yo, whatever the lineup is, whatever the game plan is, we keep John in and involved in the game.'"

Collins' pogo-stick springs and relentless style will always make him an asset as a screener (63rd percentile last season), but an emphasis on shooting could make his stature skyrocket. He looked comfortable and capable from distance at summer league (37.5 percent), which gives him an added dimension on offense. More importantly, Atlanta's perimeter focus this summer will widen the runway for Collins to take flight.