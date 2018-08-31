Khalil Mack: 'I Miss Football' Amid Holdout, Trade Rumors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 03: Khalil Mack #52 of the Oakland Raiders leaves the field after a win against the New York Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 3, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

As Khalil Mack's holdout for a new contract continues, the Oakland Raiders star appears pensive.

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen tweeted a video showcasing Mack's moves off the line of scrimmage, prompting this response from the three-time Pro Bowler:

Mack hasn't taken part in offseason activities while waiting out a long-term deal.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Tuesday there has been "no progress," with one source noting the two sides haven't had any meaningful contract talks in months.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, opposing teams that have inquired about Mack believe the Raiders are seeking at least two first-round picks.

Mack is entering the final year of his rookie contract that will pay him $13.8 million. The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year has recorded 40.5 sacks and has never missed a game in his first four seasons.

The Raiders will being the 2018 season Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

