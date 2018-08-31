Jose Mourinho Defends Manchester United Performance Amid Unrest Rumours

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has labelled himself "one of the greatest managers in the world" and backed his record at Manchester United amid mounting pressure after two defeats on the bounce in the Premier League.

Per Miguel Delaney of The Independent, ahead of Sunday's trip to Burnley, Mourinho was asked what it felt like to be in charge of one of the biggest clubs in the world and responded: "I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world, but I am also one of the greatest managers in the world."

It was then put to Mourinho that failing to win the title with United could tarnish his impressive managerial record, but the Portuguese manager hit back and held up the Red Devils' second-placed Premier League finish last term as a major achievement:

"Did you read any philosopher or in your information you never spent time reading [German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich] Hegel? Just as an example Hegel says the truth is in the whole, is always in the whole. ...

"Do you ask that question to the manager that finished third in the Premier League or fourth? To the manager who finished fifth."

When it was then pointed out Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had been questioned on the subject, Mourinho went on the defensive once more:

"I tell you what I think, how he feels. And I answer you the question. That's easy. I had last season great success. I had great success last season that's what you probably don't want to admit. I analyse my performance, myself and for me is more important what I think than what you think.

"I repeat that two seasons ago we had a fantastic season by winning the Europa League, this season and last everybody thought Atletico Madrid was amazing because they won the Europa League after being knocked out of the Champions League.

"We won Europa League because that was our level. We are the last team in England to win a European trophy. And last season, I repeat, I won eight titles, I am the only manager in the world that won in Italy, Spain and England and by winning eight titles—not small titles or countries—my second position last season is one of my greatest achievements in football."

Mourinho raised eyebrows after United's 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday when he walked out of the post-match press conference demanding respect for having won more Premier League titles than all the other managers in the division put together:

He is not in the strongest position, though, with United having preceded their defeat to Spurs with a 3-2 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils are already six points off the pace set by Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Watford, who have all won three from three at the start of the season.

And United's poor form is hardly an aberration. They did well to finish second in the English top flight last season, but they still finished 19 points back from champions Manchester City while playing some less than appealing football.

A turbulent pre-season then culminated in a failure to meet Mourinho's request for a new centre-back, a reinforcement that only looks more pressing after Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling all disappointed against Spurs, as football writer Sam Pilger highlighted:

The former Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Porto manager has created special teams in the past, and he has two UEFA Champions Leagues and eight league titles to show for it.

However, Mourinho is in serious danger of tarnishing his legacy if he does not turn things around at United.

He is already under huge pressure and needs to oversee a victory against Burnley at Turf Moor if he is to keep his job for much longer.