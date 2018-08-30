Real Madrid, Inter Milan Continue to Bicker over Luka Modric Transfer Saga

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Inter Milan once again exchanged blows over the Luka Modric transfer saga that took place earlier this summer, with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez and Nerazzurri vice-president Javier Zanetti involved this time round.

As reported by Football Italia, Perez kicked things off by accusing Inter of tapping-up the UEFA Player of the Year: "They wanted to take our Number 10 without paying for him! It’s something I’d never seen in 30 years of my career."

When Sky Sports Italia (h/t Football Italia) informed Zanetti of those comments, the Inter man responded: "I haven’t heard what Perez said, but we’ll read them and then see what to do in the opportune arenas."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.