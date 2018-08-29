Simms in 60: Browns' Myles Garrett Will Win 2018 Defensive Player of the Year

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 29, 2018

  1. HBD TB12! 🎉

  2. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  3. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  4. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  5. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  6. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  7. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  8. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  9. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  10. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  11. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  12. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  13. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  14. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

  15. Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏

  16. NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back

  17. Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing

  18. Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher

  19. Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez?

  20. Johnny Football Is BACK!

Right Arrow Icon

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett finished his rookie season in 2017 with seven sacks. Is the former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick ready to take another step this year? Watch the video above as Bleacher Report Lead NFL Analyst Chris Simms give his prediction for Garrett in 2018.

     

Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Rodgers' Deal Confirms the NFL's Future Is All Offense

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers' Deal Confirms the NFL's Future Is All Offense

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers Reportedly Signs $134M Deal 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Reportedly Signs $134M Deal 🚨

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Jets Trade Bridgewater to Saints

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jets Trade Bridgewater to Saints

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Jets Name Darnold Week 1 Starter

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jets Name Darnold Week 1 Starter

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report