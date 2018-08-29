Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm Barely Escape Diana Taurasi, Mercury's Rally Bid

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 28: Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against the Seattle Storm during Game Two of the WNBA SemiFinals at KeyArena in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joshua Huston/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joshua Huston/Getty Images

The Seattle Storm moved to within one game of the WNBA Finals thanks to a 91-87 overtime win against Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 of the semifinals at KeyArena on Tuesday night.

The Mercury trailed by 13 points with 4:46 remaining in regulation, but a fierce rally spearheaded by the WNBA's all-time leading scorer allowed them to close the gap in a matter of minutes.

Taurasi went on to drop 14 of her game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, and she drilled a fallaway three from the left corner to tie things at 79 with 3.6 seconds remaining:

At that point, Kobe Bryant, Joel Embiid and Bill Russell all chimed in with their thoughts on the living legend:

However, the Mercury ran out of steam in overtime.

Although Taurasi put the Mercury up four with 3:21 left in the extra session, she missed her next four shots and watched as Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd shouldered the load with a 2-0 series edge in sight.

Always one to stuff a stat sheet, Bird finished with 19 points (7-of-13 shooting) and six assists. Lloyd added 13 points, while newly crowned league MVP Breanna Stewart poured in 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the floor.

The Storm will look to secure a sweep when Game 3 tips off Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. If they can do so, they will punch their ticket to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Related

    Delle Donne Injures Knee vs. Dream

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Delle Donne Injures Knee vs. Dream

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Cheryl Reeve: No Lynx Players Are 'Untouchable'

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Cheryl Reeve: No Lynx Players Are 'Untouchable'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Taurasi Becomes All-Time Playoffs Scoring Leader

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Taurasi Becomes All-Time Playoffs Scoring Leader

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Stewart Wins WNBA MVP 🏆

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Stewart Wins WNBA MVP 🏆

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report