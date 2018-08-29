Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm Barely Escape Diana Taurasi, Mercury's Rally Bid

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm Barely Escape Diana Taurasi, Mercury's Rally BidAugust 29, 2018
The Seattle Storm moved to within one game of the WNBA Finals thanks to a 91-87 overtime win against Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 of the semifinals at KeyArena on Tuesday night.
The Mercury trailed by 13 points with 4:46 remaining in regulation, but a fierce rally spearheaded by the WNBA's all-time leading scorer allowed them to close the gap in a matter of minutes.
Taurasi went on to drop 14 of her game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, and she drilled a fallaway three from the left corner to tie things at 79 with 3.6 seconds remaining:
.@DianaTaurasi comes up CLUTCH. DT caps off 14-point 4th quarter with the tying triple to send it to OT! #WNBAPlayoffs https://t.co/7gDAWF4Kr2
At that point, Kobe Bryant, Joel Embiid and Bill Russell all chimed in with their thoughts on the living legend:
🐐knows 🐐 & @DianaTaurasi is IT!! @wnba @PhoenixMercury Great Game Diana Taurasi !!
However, the Mercury ran out of steam in overtime.
Although Taurasi put the Mercury up four with 3:21 left in the extra session, she missed her next four shots and watched as Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd shouldered the load with a 2-0 series edge in sight.
"You have to go through the best to win championships." @S10Bird with @sportsiren after the @seattlestorm took 2-0 lead in best-of-5 Semifinals! #WNBAPlayoffs https://t.co/CNSq2uDVBY
Always one to stuff a stat sheet, Bird finished with 19 points (7-of-13 shooting) and six assists. Lloyd added 13 points, while newly crowned league MVP Breanna Stewart poured in 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the floor.
The Storm will look to secure a sweep when Game 3 tips off Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. If they can do so, they will punch their ticket to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2010.
