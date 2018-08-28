Johnny Manziel on Thoughts After Moving to Cleveland: Can I Go Back to College?

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel apparently wasn't happy with the Cleveland Browns from the moment he stepped off the plane.

Talking to Kevin Hart on the web series Cold as Balls on the Laugh Out Loud Network, the former Heisman Trophy winner discussed his wake-up call:

"Once I landed and went to Berea, Ohio, for the first time, I was like, 'Can I go back to college?'" Manziel said.

The Browns hold their training camp in Berea, a town just outside Cleveland.

He said he was optimistic about joining the Browns, but the first few days were difficult.

"I don't know anybody. I don't know where I'm at," Manziel explained. "It's cold! I don't like it."

After two dominant years at Texas A&M, his NFL career didn't go quite as well. He appeared in just 15 games, going 2-6 as a starter while producing just a 74.4 quarterback rating.

He was released from the team and has only recently worked his way back to professional football in the CFL. The 25-year-old also went through rehab for substance abuse twice.

Manziel also admitted that the "monster of fun," as Hart put it, got the best of him in college.

"I felt like I was the guy that had to party to play good."

While these issues appeared to derail his first attempt at an NFL career, he is still attempting to work his way back.