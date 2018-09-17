WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 17

0 of 11

Brock Lesnar is back, and he hardly took a month off. WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 was a largely quality wrestling show, but it ended with a controversial result as Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman fought to a no-contest thanks to The Beast Incarnate's surprise appearance.

This left a hanging question for the September 17, 2018 edition of Monday Night Raw. What is next for the WWE Universal Championship? Certainly, Reigns, Lesnar and Strowman would have something to say about this situation with The Shield and Raw tag team champions also likely involved.

The Undertaker promised to make an appearance to call out Triple H for his comments with their WWE Super Show-Down match rapidly approaching. With so much having already been said, it was tough to predict what would come of this latest segment in this story.

After putting away Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey looked forward to a new challenge with it hard to say who could step up next. The Raw women's division may be stacked with potential stars, but few come off as legitimate threats to the women's champion.

It was expected to be a night of answers with some of the biggest stars in WWE looking forward to new challenges and setting up potential huge matches down the line.