Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Giants Were '50-50' on Trade, Wanted 2 1st-Round Picks

The New York Giants put a steep price tag on any potential trade for three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

During an extended feature on Beckham for ESPN The Magazine, Seth Wickersham reported the Giants were "50-50" when it came to dealing Beckham. However, one source told Wickersham that New York wanted a pair of first-round picks in return.

     

