Report: Aaron Donald, Rams 'Remain on Verge' of Contract Worth $22M Per Season

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 03: Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 32-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is reportedly "on the verge" of becoming the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at around $22 million per season.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Rams are close to signing Donald to said deal and ending his contract holdout. Florio cautioned it isn't quite a done deal yet, though, "presumably because one or both sides is hoping to squeeze out one or more last-minute concessions."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

