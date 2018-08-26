Report: Aaron Donald, Rams 'Remain on Verge' of Contract Worth $22M Per Season

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is reportedly "on the verge" of becoming the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at around $22 million per season.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Rams are close to signing Donald to said deal and ending his contract holdout. Florio cautioned it isn't quite a done deal yet, though, "presumably because one or both sides is hoping to squeeze out one or more last-minute concessions."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.