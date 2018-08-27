NFL Cuts 2018: Predictions for Veterans in Danger of Being Released

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The third week of the NFL's preseason is typically used as a dress rehearsal for the starters, and the final chance for veterans to make their case to crack the final 53-man roster. So while one week still remains in the preseason, many veterans may have already had their final chance to win a job.

Over the course of the next week or so, teams will start to make calls around the league shopping their veterans who are likely to be cut, but who have enough value to potentially crack the final roster for other squads. As a result, some players on the roster bubble could be on the move before the final cuts are in.

Taking a look around the league and evaluating the roster competitions, here's a few veterans in danger of being released and predictions about their future.

Breshad Perriman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Breshad Perriman in the first round of the 2015 draft, but a knee injury suffered on the first day of training camp wiped out his entire rookie season. Since returning to the field in 2016, he has struggled to make an impact and now his disappointing career in Baltimore is now in jeopardy.

Perriman is coming off a season in which he caught just 10 passes for 77 yards.

Baltimore began the process of forcing Perriman out the door this offseason by signing free-agent receivers Willie Snead, John Brown and Michael Crabtree before drafting Jaleel Scott and Jordan Lasley.

With five new receivers in the locker room, the message to Perriman was clear: live up to your potential, or find a new home. And now that training camp is winding down, so too may be Perriman's career with the Ravens.

Baltimore has given him every opportunity to lock down his spot on the roster—he's tied for the team lead with eight receptions during the preseason—but the depth chart may be too crowded for him to stick around.

Prediction: Perriman gets cut

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Over the past three seasons, Ameer Abdullah has been a versatile weapon in the Lions backfield, but his time in Detroit may be coming to a close.

Abdullah led the Lions with 165 carries a season ago, but rookie Kerryon Johnson, Detroit's second-round pick, is expected to take a significant share of the carries this fall.

Abdullah, who caught 25 passes in 2017, is capable of contributing as a change-of-pace back and a weapon as a receiver out of the backfield, however, that role is already filled by Theo Riddick, who is coming off a 53-catch season.

With Johnson and Riddick likely taking the bulk of the workload, and veteran LeGarrette Blount potentially factoring in as well, there doesn't seem to be any room left for Abdullah.

Prediction: Lions pursue a trade first, but cut Abdhullah if necessary

Brett Hundley, QB, Green Bay Packers

Ben Margot/Associated Press

While filling in for the injured Aaron Rodgers in 2017, Brett Hundley made nine starts for the Packers.

Hundley did not take advantage of his opportunity, however, tossing 12 interceptions with just nine touchdown passes while leading the Packers to a 3-6 record down the stretch.

During the offseason, Green Bay traded for former Cleveland Browns second-round pick DeShone Kizer, who has been given the opportunity to push Hundley for the role of Rodgers' backup. As the preseason comes to a close, it appears as though that battle still lingers on.

Given the fact that Rodgers is coming off an injury, and both backups are coming off dreadful seasons, it's possible Green Bay keeps both on the roster as insurance. There's no guarantee that Rodgers stays healthy, and if he goes down again, Green Bay may be in a better position to compete if they have some options at quarterback.

Prediction: Green Bay keeps three quarterbacks (Rodgers, Hundley, Kizer)

Lorenzo Mauldin, LB, New York Jets

Al Bello/Getty Images

After missing the entire 2017 season due to a back injury, it was going to be an uphill battle for Lorenzo Mauldin to crack the Jets roster, and it's unclear if he's done enough to earn his spot.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Mauldin played just two snaps in the Jets most recent preseason game, which is probably a bad sign for his future in New York, unless there was an undisclosed injury which prevented his full participation.

Cutting Mauldin, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, would have minimal impact on the Jets' finances, freeing up just $723,000, according to Darryl Slater of NJ.com. However, this decision may be more about production than money.

The Jets finished 28th in the NFL with just 28 sacks last season, so finding pass-rushers who can make an immediate impact in that area is a top priority for this year's squad. If Mauldin hasn't convinced the Jets coaching staff that he's ready to finally produce, he will likely be shown the door.

Prediction: Mauldin gets cut