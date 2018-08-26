Premier League Results Week 3: Sunday's 2018 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea moved level on points with leaders Liverpool in the Premier League after a 2-1 away win over Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Reds still top the table on goal difference over both the Blues and Watford, who also made it three wins from three by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

Roberto Pereyra opened the scoring with his third goal in as many games to keep pace with Reds forward Sadio Mane, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Everton's Richarlison as the division's leading scorers.

Aleksandar Mitrovic also joined the group after netting a brace to help Fulham see off Burnley 4-2 at Craven Cottage. It's a first win for the newly promoted side, while the Clarets have yet to taste victory.

Top Scorers (Players, Club and Goals, per the division's official website)

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 3

1. Richarlison, Everton: 3

1. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 3

1. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 3

1. Roberto Pereyra: 3

6. Marko Arnautovic, West Ham United: 2

6. Joselu, Newcastle Unted: 2

6. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: 2

6. Pedro, Chelsea: 2

6. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 2

Table (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points, per the division's official website)

1. Liverpool: 3, +7, 9

2. Chelsea: 3, +5, 9

3. Watford: 3, +5, 9

4. Manchester City: 3, +7, 7

5. Bournemouth: 3, +3, 5

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 2, +3, 6

7. Leicester City: 3, +2, 6

8. Everton: 3, +1, 5

9. Manchester United: 2, 0, 3

10. Arsenal: 3, -1, 3

11. Crystal Palace: 3, -1, 3

12. Fulham: 3, -2, 3

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3, -2, 3

14. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3, -2, 2

15. Cardiff City: 3, -2, 1

16. Newcastle United: 3, -2, 1

17. Southampton: 3, -2, 1

18. Burnley: 3, -4, 1

19. Huddersfield Town: 3, -8, 1

20. West Ham United: 3, -7, 0

Chelsea were made to work for the points by a stubborn Newcastle side operating with five at the back. The Blues couldn't break down the Magpies defence but remained content to boss possession.

Jorginho was again the conductor at the heart of Chelsea's midfield:

For all their neat approach play, the visitors needed a stroke of luck to go in front. It came when a penalty was awarded after Marcos Alonso was felled by Fabian Schar, even though the latter appeared to make contact with the ball first.

Eden Hazard scored from 12 yards, but the hosts soon proved their resolve when Joselu bagged his second goal of the season to draw level seven minutes later. To their credit, the Blues weren't deterred and won the match three minutes from time when DeAndre Yedlin deflected a Marcos Alonso shot into his own net.

Pereyra has been the catalyst for Watford's surprising and swift start thanks to his prolific exploits in the final third:

The Argentinian's sweet strike on 53 minutes put the Hornets firmly in control of a game Palace had previously bossed. Unfortunately for the Eagles, centre-forward Christian Benteke was continuing to misfire in front of goal, squandering some great chances in the first half.

Those misses added to Benteke's woes during what has turned into a lengthy profligate patch:

Palace were doubly rueful of Benteke's wastefulness when Jose Holebas made it 2-0 to the hosts 17 minutes from time. The left-back rode his luck as his lifted cross surprisingly landed in the back of the net.

It should have been plain sailing for Watford, but Palace battled back through Wilfried Zaha. He halved the deficit six minutes later to become the club's record goalscorer in the top flight:

Zaha's landmark contribution wasn't enough to bring the Eagles all the way back as the Hornets saw out the result to earn their own moment of history:

While Watford have made the most of their three fixtures, Burnley are struggling. The Clarets have picked up just one point from three matches after their usually solid defence was undermined by Fulham.

Specifically, Burnley couldn't cope with Mitrovic's power in the air. He headed in his first after meeting a cross from skipper Tom Cairney. The latter had worked the ball with Jean Michael Seri, who put the Cottagers one up with a blistering early strike.

Mitrovic was again the target when Luciano Vietto teased in a cross. A second header helped Mitrovic match one of the division's most prolific stars:

Burnley got as close as 3-2 thanks to goals from Jeff Hendrick and James Tarkowski. Yet a late tap-in from Borussia Dortmund loanee Andre Schurrle sealed the points and left the Clarets in the bottom three.

Manchester United will close out the third round of fixtures by hosting unbeaten Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Monday.