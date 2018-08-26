Little League World Series 2018: South Korea vs. Hawaii Championship Predictions

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

The Little League World Series championship game has the hallmarks of an epic matchup.

South Korea, representing Asia-Pacific, won the international Little League title and will meet Hawaii, the United States champion. Hawaii came out of the Far West region to represent the country.

These teams have been on a collision course since the start of the Little League World Series tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Both teams have 4-0 records, and while both punched their tickets with victories Saturday, they appeared destined to meet after both teams won their third games in the tournament 10-0.

South Korea earned its spot in the championship game with a 2-1 victory over Japan on Saturday, while Hawaii followed with a 3-0 triumph over Georgia.

The teams will meet at 3 p.m. ET, and ABC will broadcast the game.

Aukai Kea went the distance for Hawaii in the victory over Georgia, striking out 15 batters and allowing just three runners to reach base. John De La Cruz drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the fourth inning for the victors. Jace Souza and Bruce Boucher also drove in runs for Hawaii.

South Korea scored its runs in the first inning to get the jump on Japan. Ji Hyung Choi hit a home run for the victors, marking the third consecutive game he has hammered a long ball.

The game ended on a dramatic note for South Korea, as pitcher Yeong Hyeon Kim caught a line drive back to the mound with one out and a runner on first base in the sixth inning, and he threw to first base to double off the runner and end the game.

Prediction

South Korea has had a tremendous run to get to the championship game. The team has been dominant in its four victories and they are playing with confidence. History says South Korea will win an outstanding effort—the team is 5-0 in previous championship game appearances.

Hawaii has been dominant as well since arriving in Williamsport, and the Far West representative has the benefit of serving as the home team in the competition.

However, Kea will not be able to pitch, and that's an issue for Hawaii because he has been so dominant.

Look for Choi to set the tone with his aggressive hitting once again, and look for South Korea to come away with its sixth championship game victory.

South Korea wins a low-scoring affair.