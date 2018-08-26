Gilas Pilipinas vs. South Korea: Time, Live Stream for 2018 Asian Games

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Gilas Pilipinas will try to advance to the semifinal round of the 2018 Asian Games when it takes on South Korea Monday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Tipoff is at midnight ET, and the game can be live-streamed on YouTube for fans who are interested in seeing the Gilas take on the undefeated Koreans.

The Philippines go into the knockout-round game with a 1-1 record, having trounced Kazakhstan 96-59 and dropping an 82-80 decision to China.

South Korea comes into Monday's game with a 3-0 record, having scored runaway victories over Indonesia, Mongolia and Thailand.

Gilas head coach Yeng Guiao knows his team has a difficult assignment against a South Korean team that has had success against the Philippines in the past.

"We've been beaten many times before by Korea," Guiao said, per ESPN5 (h/t teamPilipinas). "They're our arch nemesis. We know their style, we know their options on offense. It's up to us to find a way to counter that. So far, I have some ideas. The coaching staff has been contributing ideas. The next few days we will be able to formulate a game plan and implement a game plan."

The Philippines is led by guard Jordan Clarkson of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Clarkson did not play in the rout of Kazakhstan, but he scored 28 points in the loss to China.

Clarkson looked sharp and effective through the first three quarters, but he was troubled by cramps in the final quarter and was unable to get on the board. Christian Standhardinger added 18 points while Stanley Pringle contributed 14 points.

If the Philippines is going to find a way to get past South Korea, Guiao and his coaching staff need Clarkson, Standhardinger and Pringle to come through with big games.

Gilas will have to play solid defense and find a way to neutralize South Korea's star player Ricardo Ratliffe if it is going to advance to the semifinals. The naturalized South Korean player is averaging 23 points and 19 rebounds in the tournament.