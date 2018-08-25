Buster Posey to Miss 6-8 Months After Surgery on Hip Injury

John Hefti/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey announced Friday he's set to undergo season-ending surgery on his hip Monday. The procedure comes with a six- to eight-month recovery timetable.

"So if things go smoothly with no hiccups, I'll be ready to go next Opening Day," Posey said, via Chris Haft of MLB.com.

