Buster Posey to Miss 6-8 Months After Surgery on Hip Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2018

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey talks to an umpire before the pitch against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Aug 24, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey announced Friday he's set to undergo season-ending surgery on his hip Monday. The procedure comes with a six- to eight-month recovery timetable.

"So if things go smoothly with no hiccups, I'll be ready to go next Opening Day," Posey said, via Chris Haft of MLB.com.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

