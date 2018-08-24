Real Madrid Transfer News: Vinicius Junior Loan Deal Reportedly Eyed by 9 Clubs

MADRID, SPAIN: AUGUST 19: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid warms up prior to the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 19 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Diego Souto/Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
No less than nine clubs are reportedly hoping to secure a loan deal for Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior before the end of the summer transfer window, according to the latest rumours from Spain.

AS' Javier Silles reported Rayo Vallecano, Valladolid, Betis, Real Sociedad, Leganes, Girona, Espanyol, Nantes and Udinese are all eyeing the Brazilian. Vinicius is said to be "reluctant" to agree to any deal.

   

