Simms & Lefkoe: Friday Special with Agent Steve Rosner

It's a special Friday edition of the Simms & Lefkoe Podcast!

On the latest episode, Simms' agent, Steve Rosner, joins the show to talk about his time representing Lawrence Taylor, attending Texas games with Big Phil, how the Giants should handle Odell Beckham's contract negotiation, and much more!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

