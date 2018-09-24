Josh Rosen's Fantasy Outlook After Being Named Starting QB over Sam Bradford

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals brought veteran Sam Bradford in this offseason to provide a stopgap at quarterback following Carson Palmer's retirement, but on Monday, rookie Josh Rosen was named the starter.

Arizona traded up to No. 10 overall in April's draft to snag Rosen out of UCLA. In other words, the expectations surrounding him were high, even if it was uncertain when he would take the field.

Coming out of college, Rosen was viewed as arguably the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft class. The 6'4", 226-pound passer has a strong arm, good mechanics and is willing to stand tall in the pocket against pressure.

Perhaps his strongest attribute is his self-belief. That's something his teammates picked up on quickly—and were impressed by.

"I love his confidence," 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald said in July, via Jose Romero on ESPN.com. "He's not shy, he's not boastful, but you know he's confident in his ability. He has a chip on his shoulder, and I really like that. That's the way you should be at that position."

Fitzgerald has caught passes from the likes of Palmer and Kurt Warner. If he approves of a quarterback, that means something.

Rosen injured the thumb on his throwing hand during the preseason, but he's moved past that slight detour. Ultimately, he's been able to put it behind him and put himself in a position to get snaps.

With Fitzgerald and second-round pick Christian Kirk leading the receiving corps, Rosen has a couple of playmakers on the outside who can help him showcase his arm. And with David Johnson in the backfield beside him, he has one of the best dual-threat backs in the league to help him move the football.

Whether Rosen can make the Cardinals Super Bowl contenders or whether he can be an above-average fantasy option are two different questions. With the weapons he has around him, Mike McCoy as an offensive coordinator and playing home games at the University of Phoenix Stadium, the rookie should be more than able to pile up points for fantasy owners.

He's likely not going to ascend to the QB1 ranks, however. Consider him a speculative QB2 add if he's available on waivers, with more value in keeper or dynasty leagues. Until he proves he can produce consistently, he's a player who should remain on your bench.