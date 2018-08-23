Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Reportedly Making Progress on Record-Breaking Contract

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Giants and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly "made progress on what is expected to be a record-breaking contract."

According to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, there is now "reasonable optimism" an agreement will be reached by the time the Giants open their regular season Sept. 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Proposed terms were not disclosed, but Tampa Bay's Mike Evans currently owns the highest guarantee ($55 million) among all receivers, while Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown tops the receiver charts with a deal that pays out $17 million annually on average.

"I definitely think it's going to work itself out," Beckham told reporters Aug. 16. "When is it going to happen? You don't know. ... It's a matter of time, just like everything in life."

Despite missing 17 games since his rookie season, Beckham ranks second among all receivers with 38 touchdowns over the last four years—only Brown (44) has more. The 25-year-old is also one of 11 players with at least 300 receptions and 4,000 receiving yards during that same span.