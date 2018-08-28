Each MLB Team's Big-Name Player Who Should Be Kicked to Curb After 2018

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: SP Shelby Miller

The Diamondbacks can only hope Yasmany Tomas will opt out of the final two years and $32.5 million of his contract, but that isn't going to happen.

Instead, the easy pick here is Shelby Miller.

It'll hurt to admit defeat on the lopsided deal that sent Ender Inciarte and Dansby Swanson to the Braves in exchange for Miller, but it's time.

The 27-year-old has been unable to stay healthy once again this season. And when he has taken the mound, he's been torched to the tune of an 11.40 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 15 innings across four starts.

Miller is making $4.9 million this season, and while he might not receive a raise next year, players rarely take a pay cut in arbitration. That should make non-tendering him an easy decision.

Colorado Rockies: OF Gerardo Parra

There's little incentive for the Rockies to exercise their $12 million option on Gerardo Parra next season.

The 31-year-old has posted an 82 OPS+ and minus-0.1 WAR this season. The Rockies would be afforded some relief from an outfield logjam if they sent him packing.

The three-year, $27.5 million deal that Parra signed to join the Rockies was a head-scratcher from the stat. Colorado can at least recoup the option year with only a $1.5 million buyout.

Another no-brainer.

Los Angeles Dodgers: OF Yasiel Puig

Yasiel Puig is earning $9.214 million this season, and that number is only going to climb as he enters arbitration for the first and final time before reaching free agency.

After a nice bounce-back season in 2017, his numbers have once again dropped across the board.

His walk rate is down (11.2 to 8.0 percent), his strikeout rate is up (17.5 to 20.2 percent) and he's once again letting his emotions get the best of him.

The Dodgers could easily cut ties and hand Alex Verdugo the everyday right field job heading into next season. They might even be able to tender him a contract and then flip him before the start of the season, although there's no telling what his potential market would look like.

San Diego Padres: RP Phil Hughes

The Padres took on Phil Hughes' bloated contract as a means of acquiring the No. 74 overall pick in the 2018 draft from the Twins. Teams are allowed to trade competitive balance picks, and the Twins used theirs as a means of offloading a bad contract.

Hughes, 32, is still owed another $13.2 million next season, $5.95 million of which the Twins will pay.

Giving the veteran a chance to show he still has something left in the tank was a no-risk move by a non-contending Padres team this year, but he's struggled to a 6.10 ERA in 16 appearances out of the bullpen.

As they look to take another step toward contention next year, releasing him will be an easy decision. They already got what they wanted out of the deal with the draft pick anyway.

San Francisco Giants: No one

Rebuilding is easier said than done for a Giants team that has a ton of money tied up in an aging core and little in the way of controllable young talent.

There's no reason to cut ties with guys like Johnny Cueto, Evan Longoria or Jeff Samardzija, as they're still capable of providing something for their lofty salaries.

As a result, there's no clear choice here for the Giants. They'll finally be finished paying Hunter Pence; otherwise, he would have been an easy pick.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted, and accurate through Aug. 26. Salary information comes via Spotrac.