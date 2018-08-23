Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt Named Contributor Finalists by Pro Football Hall of Fame

Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt Named Contributor Finalists by Pro Football Hall of FameAugust 23, 2018
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt have been named contributor finalists for the Class of 2019 by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The news was announced by the Hall of Fame on Thursday:
Bowlen has been the principal owner of the Broncos since 1984. Under his watch, the team has appeared in seven Super Bowls and won three, Super Bowl XXXII, Super Bowl XXXIII and, most recently, Super Bowl 50.
He has seen NFL legends John Elway, Terrell Davis, Champ Bailey and Peyton Manning, among others, put on a Broncos jersey.
Brandt served as an executive for three teams, the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Cowboys. While each of his first two stints lasted just a couple of years, his tenure in Dallas spanned nearly three decades from 1960-89. He helped guide the Cowboys to five NFC championships and two Lombardi Trophies at Super Bowls VI and XII.
His time in Dallas was highlighted by the likes of Roger Staubach, Tony Dorsett and Randy White.
Per the Hall of Fame's website, contributor finalists "will be voted on for election independent of all other finalists" and need 80 percent approval for enshrinement. There are currently 24 contributors enshrined in Canton, including Class of 2018 inductee, former NFL general manager Bobby Beathard.
Voting will take place on Feb 2.
