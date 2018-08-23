Logan Paul vs. KSI: Fight Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

In a boxing showdown between two YouTube stars, controversial vlogger Logan Paul will be making his in-ring debut against rapper KSI on Saturday.

The bout is the first of a planned two-fight series between Paul and KSI. Their second meeting will take place at a to-be-determined location in the United States in February 2019. 

KSI will be defending the YouTube Boxing Championship that he won by defeating Joe Weller via third-round knockout in February. 

   

Fight Details

Date: Saturday, Aug. 25

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Manchester Arena in Manchester, England

Watch: YouTube (Available for $10)

   

Background

Neither combatant has extensive fighting experience. KSI's win over Weller was the first competitive boxing match of his career, but he's still a heavy favorite to leave Manchester Arena with a victory over Paul:

Seeds for this fight were planted by KSI after his victory over Weller. He used his post-fight promo in the ring to call out Paul and his family. 

Since that time, Paul and KSI have exchanged barbs through various platforms to promote the fight.

"Your head is the size of a watermelon," Paul said to KSI at a nightclub in June, via TMZ Sports. "I really can't miss. I literally can't miss. Dawg, your head looks like a hot air balloon. I can't miss it."

"I can't wait to hear your heckling when you gotta shave your head bro," KSI responded. "Trust me."

Things came to a head during their press conference in June when they nearly traded punches. 

KSI delivered the final blow with a diss track on YouTube called "On Point" that includes references to The Avengers and Stanley Kubrick films. 

Even if this fight turns out to be as one-sided as the odds have it, KSI and Paul have gone all-out to make sure their respective social-media audiences know they want to take each other down to prove who the toughest YouTube star really is. 

