James Harden Says Adding Carmelo Anthony to Rockets Will Be 'Easy'

J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Reigning NBA MVP James Harden sees no reason why Carmelo Anthony will have any problems fitting in with the Houston Rockets.

Talking to The Players' Tribune, Harden said it will be "easy" to acclimate Anthony into the rotation because the Rockets are a team with "many high IQ guys around" already.

The Rockets announced Anthony's signing on Aug. 13 after the Atlanta Hawks bought out the final year of his contract last month.

Even before Anthony officially joined Houston, Harden has been talking about how easy his transition to the team would be.

"It's all about communication," Harden told reporters in July. "Obviously, there are a lot of egos, a lot of talent. But some of that has to be sacrificed for us to get to where we need to go. Obviously everybody in the world knows what Carmelo brings, how gifted and talented he is, and he still has a lot more to go."

Anthony's biggest challenge will be getting his scoring touch back. The 10-time All-Star averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game and shot a career-worst 40.4 percent with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

There were questions last year about how well Harden and Chris Paul would adjust playing together. That experiment led to the Rockets winning a franchise-record 65 games during the regular season and reaching Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.