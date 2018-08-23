Fantasy Football 2018: Which Running Backs to Draft from Crowded Backfields

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 23, 2018

  1. HBD TB12! 🎉

  2. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  3. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  4. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  5. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  6. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  7. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  8. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  9. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  10. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  11. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  12. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  13. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  14. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

  15. Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏

  16. NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back

  17. Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing

  18. Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher

  19. Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez?

  20. Johnny Football Is BACK!

Right Arrow Icon

Running back committees force fantasy owners to make tough decisions. Who will you choose to help your team? Watch above to see which Running backs you should draft in 2018.

Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Sleep on Matt Ryan at Your Own Peril 😴

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sleep on Matt Ryan at Your Own Peril 😴

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Make of Disappointing Rookie Preseasons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What to Make of Disappointing Rookie Preseasons

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Is the Most Valuable Non-QB?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Is the Most Valuable Non-QB?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Adams Has Overcome More Than Brutal Hit

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Adams Has Overcome More Than Brutal Hit

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report