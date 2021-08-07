Yankees News: Aroldis Chapman Placed on 10-Day IL with Elbow Injury

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is going on the injured list with an elbow injury.

The Yankees announced on Saturday that their All-Star closer has been placed on the 10-day IL with left elbow inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Aug. 6, meaning Chapman will be eligible to come off the IL as soon as Aug. 16.

Chapman is one of the most effective relief pitchers of his generation when healthy as a seven-time All-Star who helped lead the Chicago Cubs to the 2016 World Series title and the Yankees to within a game of the 2017 World Series.

This has been a difficult season for Chapman, despite being named to the All-Star squad. He has a 3.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 38.2 innings.

Pitching depth is a significant problem for the Yankees right now. Four of their five regular starters are currently on the IL, including Gerrit Cole.

Chapman's absence certainly hurts the bullpen depth for manager Aaron Boone, but he does have options in place to get by. Chad Green and Jonathan Loaisiga have closed games this season. Lucas Luetge has been fantastic in a setup role with a 2.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51.1 innings.

Still, Chapman gives the bullpen another fireballer who can help shorten critical games for a team fighting to make the playoffs.